Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2022
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION ENTITY NAME: WINDSOR BEACH STORAGE, INC. ENTITY ID: 08046435. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic For-Profit (Business) Corporation DATE ON WHICH DISSOLUTION WAS AUTHORIZED: 12/28/2021. TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE / CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE: This dissolution WILL require a Certificate of Compliance from the Arizona Department of Revenue because either the for-profit corporation has commenced business or issued shares. ADOPTION AND VOTE: Approved by incorporators or board of directors without shareholder action, and shareholder approval was not required or no shares have been issued. /s/ Officer: Shana R Gutierrez 9/23/2022.
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada murder cases found dead
Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.
Mohave Daily News
BHC man indicted for attempted murder
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man was indicted Oct. 20 in connection to a shooting incident in July. Antonio Ruiz is facing felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a structure, misconduct involving weapons, criminal damage and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Ruiz, 36,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼
Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Coffee with Cops, Drug Take Back AZ￼
KINGMAN – On Saturday, October 29, the Kingman Police Department will be hosting a Coffee with Cops as well as the bi-annual DEA Drug Take Back Day. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 East Andy Devine Ave, come by and drop off expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs and have the opportunity to speak with officers and enjoy light refreshments.
Mohave Daily News
Walk Away from Drugs set for today
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City police and fire departments will conduct the 15th annual Walk Away From Drugs event today at Ken Fovargue Park. The event features a 1 1/2-mile walk and 5K run, is open to the public and no advance registration is required. It is free to participate.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Nelson outspoken on variances, panhandling issues￼
KINGMAN – Kingman City Council member Deana Nelson isn’t one for mincing words and she let them fly at the October 18 council meeting. Nelson was blunt in her criticism of a request for a variance from a 2006 agreement that Walleck Ranch developers would extend a water main to Gordon Drive.
azbigmedia.com
8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Remember Halloween Safety￼
As you prepare for Halloween, citizens are encouraged to keep fire safety in mind. According to NFPA, an annual average of 770 home structure fires began with decorations between 2014 and 2019, resulting in one civilian fire death, 26 civilian fire injuries and $13 million in direct property damage. More than two of every five (44 percent) of these fires occurred because the decorations were too close to a heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.
fox10phoenix.com
Meteor seen streaking across the sky in Mohave County
A meteor was seen streaking across the Arizona sky in Mohave County. Ken Howard shared the video with us.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Located in Mohave County, Arizona, Lake Havasu City is a well-known tourist destination. It is probably best known for being home to the old London Bridge from London, England. The bridge in London was replaced in 1968 and sold to a businessman in what is now Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC continues supporting our community with grant to Kingman’s Healing Hooves￼
KRMC is a wonderful yearly supporter of Kingman’s Healing Hooves (KHH) programs with grants including this year’s $8,500 for the fall 2022-summer 2023. The grant will be utilized to teach safe horsemanship for ages 4 and up, Equine Assisted Learning programs, Academy Horsemanship lessons for able body and riders with disabilities, equine care and safety through our unique out-reach programs and field trips to the facility.
Washington Examiner
Tourists safe after spending night stranded 200 feet underground
A group of tourists has been rescued from the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after an elevator malfunction left them stranded about 200 feet underground. The malfunction was discovered Sunday evening, and some group members were unable to use the stairs, which were described as similar to an external fire escape, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Mohave drawdown will aid in harvesting razorback suckers￼
LAKE MOHAVE – The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering water levels in Lake Mohave to aid in harvesting razorback suckers (Xyrauchen texanus) from lakeside rearing ponds. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River, and the drawdown is part of annual river operations which are timed to coincide with conservation activities for the fish. Lake Mohave will steadily lower from its current elevation of 637 feet above mean sea level (msl) to an elevation of about 633 feet msl by the week of Oct. 24 and will remain at approximately the same elevation for about one week. The lake level will begin to rise at the end of October and is estimated to reach an elevation of 639 feet msl by the end of November. Boaters should use caution when navigating the lake, as areas, especially downstream of Hoover Dam, will be shallower than normal.
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
azbigmedia.com
Fiesta Bowl Charities builds new Fort Mohave sports complex
Fiesta Bowl Charities, along with partners BHHS Legacy Foundation, PNC Bank, Lerner & Rowe and KABOOM!, built a new, innovative playground and multi-purpose sport court in Fort Mohave, while also planting a new football field. Located in the Colorado River Valley, this is the 12th site for a Fiesta Bowl Charities playground legacy project over the last five years.
