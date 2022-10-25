Read full article on original website
Warnock expands lead over Walker in Georgia bid for Senate, but race remains tight: Poll
The Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Herschel Walker is still neck and neck in the polls despite recent allegations that the Republican candidate paid for a woman to have an abortion in 2009. Forty-six percent of Georgia voters say they’re likely to vote for Warnock compared...
Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?
Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Oprah Winfrey says it will be 'really frightening' if Stacey Abrams doesn't win: 'Too much at stake'
Oprah Winfrey hosted a virtual campaign event for Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Thursday night. Titled "A Thriving Life!" the event featured a pre-recorded split-screen conversation between the two as they discussed the candidate's plans for the state ahead of her rematch with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
A Washington Post analysis said that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams "played up" stolen election claims until it was "untenable" for people who advocate for "American democratic norms and values." The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, editor and writer for The Fact Checker feature of the paper, wrote in a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Killer Mike Has Some Advice For Stacey Abrams
Run The Jewels rapper has plenty to say regarding Georgia governor candidates and pushes to see substantial changes to Cannabis regulation. Michael “Killer Mike” Render has been a leading activist for the black community and recently gave his opinion on the governor’s race in Georgia. United States...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law
Black voters led the record surge of people in Georgia flocking to polling places to cast their ballots in advance of the 2022 midterm Election Day next month. Early voting began this week in the Peach State and the numbers suggest an outsized amount of interest in this particular election as candidates duel for key positions and questions up and down the ballot. That was true despite a new law that critics say was enacted to make it harder for Black people, in particular, to vote.
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic with Biden discussing John Fetterman debate
Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic discussing midterm prospects with Biden. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was captured on a hot mic telling President Joe Biden that John Fetterman’s performance in the Pennslyvania Senate debate “didn’t hurt us too much”. Mr Fetterman, who is recovering from...
KEYT
CNN Exclusive: Trump operative seen on video in Georgia voting system breach testifies before special grand jury
A pro-Trump operative who was caught on tape participating in a Georgia voting system breach after the 2020 election has testified before the special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the outcome in that state, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Scott Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman and...
At Georgia debate, challenger Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp clash on abortion, crime
Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting. Kemp issued perhaps...
Flashback: CNN, MSNBC ran with 'Jim Crow' voter suppression claims in Georgia before record turnout
CNN and MSNBC spent much of 2021 labeling Georgia’s Republican-passed Election Integrity Act as the next Jim Crow, but record-breaking turnout in the Peach State has essentially debunked the once-popular liberal narrative. Democrats and their allies in the media repeatedly argued that the law was a racist effort to...
Biden nominates Middle District of Georgia candidate for US Attorney
The White House announced President Biden’s nominee for Georgia’s open appointed United States Attorney. Peter D. Leary is the nominated candidate for the U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, headquartered in Macon. The district covers five divisions (Athens, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta) and 70 counties.
Stacey Abrams Says Brian Kemp Is 'Most Dangerous Thing Facing Georgia'
Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, said the greatest danger facing the state is four more years under Republican Governor Brian Kemp, slamming his handling of the economy, abortion and other issues. Abrams made the remarks Monday night at the gubernatorial debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club...
MSNBC
Beware the GOP’s spin on Georgia’s massive voter turnout numbers
Georgia opened up early voting for the midterms this week, and Republican election officials in the state have been touting record-breaking turnout to support their claim that voting is and will remain seamless. On Tuesday, Gabe Sterling, a high-ranking GOP official in the secretary of state’s office, tweeted that more...
White House defends Biden's 'Jim Crow' accusations after record Georgia turnout
The White House has defended President Joe Biden's "Jim Crow in the 21st century" comments after the state of Georgia set early turnout records in the midterm elections. Biden made several allusions to Jim Crow after Georgia passed new election integrity laws in 2021, saying the laws were an act of voter suppression. But with the state setting new records for early voting this fall, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden was wrong in his assessment.
