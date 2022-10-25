ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
