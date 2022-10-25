Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thestandardnewspaper.online
Thunderbirds evenly matched at Mingus￼
The Thunderbirds of Mohave High School girls volleyball team traveled to Cottonwood to face off a talented and evenly matched opponent in Mingus High School. Their previous loss to Mingus was hurtful, but revenge was on their mind. The first set was evenly matched and displayed the equality each team...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼
Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
ABC 15 News
VIDEO: Fireball streaks across the sky in Kingman
KINGMAN, AZ — A European tourist captured an amazing video of what appears to be a meteor streaking across the Arizona sky Monday night. The video from Paulius Vilimas, who was staying near Kingman, shows clear, dark skies before a bright light shoots across the sky and burns up in a multi-colored light show.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mohave High School fall performance promises to be a hit￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “I promise the fall 2022 play will be something fun,” Mohave High School Drama Coach Ryan Stout said to drama students a little over a year ago. He was making a deal with the thespians to perform a play that Stout was familiar with (Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream”) in his first-ever year teaching at Mohave High School in exchange for waiting a year for something a little less dated.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Oct. 26 – Nov. 1, 2022
ARTICLES OF DISSOLUTION ENTITY NAME: WINDSOR BEACH STORAGE, INC. ENTITY ID: 08046435. ENTITY TYPE: Domestic For-Profit (Business) Corporation DATE ON WHICH DISSOLUTION WAS AUTHORIZED: 12/28/2021. TAX CLEARANCE CERTIFICATE / CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE: This dissolution WILL require a Certificate of Compliance from the Arizona Department of Revenue because either the for-profit corporation has commenced business or issued shares. ADOPTION AND VOTE: Approved by incorporators or board of directors without shareholder action, and shareholder approval was not required or no shares have been issued. /s/ Officer: Shana R Gutierrez 9/23/2022.
azbigmedia.com
8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
prescottenews.com
Haunting on the Green – Town of Prescott Valley
Come over to the Prescott Valley Civic Center on October 28th for the annual Haunting on the Green event!. This FREE family-friendly event has activities that will excite people of all ages! Including, pumpkin painting, a haunted house, a bike rodeo (Thanks to the PV Police Department), character meet and greets, costume contests and more! This is an event you don’t want to miss! Grab your best costume and come celebrate the spookiest time of the year! We hope to see you there!
flagscanner.com
PRIORITY ALERT: MISSING JUVENILE IN FLAGSTAFF:
On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m., 15 year old, Michael Walden, left his residence on foot and has not returned. Michael attends Flagstaff High School and may hang out in the downtown area. We are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Michael so he may be...
actionnews5.com
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School
On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Offers Drop Off for Dried Leaves and Pine Needles
The City of Flagstaff invites the public to drop off dried leaves and pine needles at three drop-off locations in Flagstaff on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Bags of dried leaves and pine needles can be delivered to the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:. Jay...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lake Mohave drawdown will aid in harvesting razorback suckers￼
LAKE MOHAVE – The Bureau of Reclamation is lowering water levels in Lake Mohave to aid in harvesting razorback suckers (Xyrauchen texanus) from lakeside rearing ponds. The fish is an endangered species native to the Colorado River, and the drawdown is part of annual river operations which are timed to coincide with conservation activities for the fish. Lake Mohave will steadily lower from its current elevation of 637 feet above mean sea level (msl) to an elevation of about 633 feet msl by the week of Oct. 24 and will remain at approximately the same elevation for about one week. The lake level will begin to rise at the end of October and is estimated to reach an elevation of 639 feet msl by the end of November. Boaters should use caution when navigating the lake, as areas, especially downstream of Hoover Dam, will be shallower than normal.
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Invites Community for Disposal Day
The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and the Flagstaff Police Department invite you to attend a free community Drop-off Day. Join City staff on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Flagstaff Police Department, 911 E. Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. The Sustainability Office is excited...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
Washington Examiner
Tourists safe after spending night stranded 200 feet underground
A group of tourists has been rescued from the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after an elevator malfunction left them stranded about 200 feet underground. The malfunction was discovered Sunday evening, and some group members were unable to use the stairs, which were described as similar to an external fire escape, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News.
12news.com
Arizona woman found guilty of faking kidnapping, killing boyfriend
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Yavapai County jury has convicted a Prescott woman of faking a kidnapping in 2018 after she fatally shot her boyfriend in the head. Sharalyn Stura, 61, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, evidence...
