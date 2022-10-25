Read full article on original website
gmab
2d ago
I just read an article that the NY Supreme Court said employees fired due to vaxx status would be reinstated with back pay. This may be the only time I think MA should follow NY lead.
lt327
2d ago
So In other words, Baker admin is admitting the vaccine mandate was a joke. Got it, didn’t take as many years as I was expecting
Four Mass. residents pardoned by Gov. Baker for various non-violent crimes
Four people were pardoned by Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, two seeking legal immigration status and two aiming to become corrections officers. “Each of these individuals has shown compelling reasons for requesting a pardon, including the need to remove barriers that currently prevent them from accessing more professional opportunities,” Baker said in a news release. “These offenses all occurred many years ago, and since that time, all four individuals have committed themselves to bettering their lives and improving their communities. I appreciate the Governor Council’s careful review of these cases.”
Daily Free Press
Question 2 on the ballot proposes regulating Massachusetts dental insurance
A ballot question in November will ask Massachusetts voters whether or not they would like their dental insurance carriers to be regulated by the state. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the law would require dental insurers to report their medical loss ratio — the ratio between how much a customer pays for their insurance that goes toward patient care as opposed to administrative expenses — to the commissioner of the Massachusetts Division of Insurance. The law would also set the MLR in the state at 83%, so when insurance providers do not reach that ratio, insurance policy holders would be refunded the excess premiums.
WCVB
Voters in Massachusetts, California considering two very different versions of millionaires' tax
BOSTON — Voters in Massachusetts aren't the only ones deciding whether some of the richest residents should be taxed at a higher rate. California also has a similar measure on the ballot. But the two measures are different in the ways they implement the new tax, the size of...
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
WCVB
Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees
BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
In the next phase of cannabis equity in Mass., there are still many wrongs to right
Massachusetts’ legal cannabis industry has a real chance to create generational wealth and economic pathways for people who have faced the harshest consequences of the failed War on Drugs, as well as equitable opportunities for individuals trying to enter the industry but barely keeping their heads above water. There...
WMUR.com
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
‘We want to talk’ to state workers fired over COVID mandate, Baker says
Just over a year after Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect for more than 40,000 Executive Department employees, the governor confirmed Tuesday his administration is providing some flexibility to workers who were terminated for refusing to get the shot after seeking medical or religious waivers. Scores of...
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
Governor Baker taps police standards official for judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state's new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.
Harvard Crimson
Vote Yes on Ballot Question One
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
Bay State leads way in energy efficiency, Charlie Baker’s green agenda is good policy (Editorial)
Gov. Charlie Baker has said he wants his legacy to be linked to clean energy, and the retiring incumbent governor has set 2050 as the goal for a carbon-neutral state. There’s a lot of work to do, and Baker will turn the task to others, but one survey says Massachusetts is doing pretty well already.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Page-led MTA leads fight for Question 1
THE MILLIONAIRE TAX promises funding to education and transportation, but it is teachers who are footing the costs for the political fight to get the constitutional amendment passed. The amendment imposes a 4 percent surtax on income over $1 million and is expected to raise more than $1 billion annually.
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
More stimulus checks are on the way in October for residents of these 3 states
In the absence of any more stimulus checks being mailed from the IRS to Americans across the country, three states are stepping in to financially help their residents in October. State surplus budgets have been funneled new stimulus payments or inflation relief checks into providing financial aid to state residents,...
Chronic absenteeism a growing problem in Massachusetts schools
The number of students in Massachusetts missing critical amounts of schooling has soared since before the pandemic, with a 138 percent increase in chronically absent third through eighth graders between 2019 and 2022. In 2022, 98,000 children -- or over 28 percent of all students -- missed more than 18...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
fallriverreporter.com
23 arrested from Massachusetts charged in organization that allegedly trafficked tens of thousands of counterfeit pills
BOSTON –Twenty-three individuals in Massachusetts have been charged in connection with a Massachusetts-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing narcotics. The defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances. According to...
