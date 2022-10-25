Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
Rockies have Mets slugger on ‘wish list,’ report says | ‘A good fit’
Brandon Nimmo could be ready to head west. To the National League West. The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders reports the Colorado Rockies are expected to be a free-agent suitor for the New York Mets outfielder. Nimmo would certainly be a good fit for the Rockies, who would love to...
Padres GM had great answer to Fernando Tatis Jr. question
San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller had a great answer Tuesday to a question about Fernando Tatis Jr. Preller spoke with the media on Tuesday for his end-of-season press conference. He was asked what position he wants to see Tatis play next season, and whether he had had those discussions with Tatis.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
What's next for the Padres' roster after their improbable postseason run?
The Padres made it to the NLCS for the first time since 1998, but their season came to a close yesterday when they were knocked off by the Phillies in five games. San Diego now turns its attention to the offseason, where they’ll face a decent amount of possible roster turnover around a star-studded core.
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner Reflects On 2022 Season & Thanks Los Angeles Dodgers Fans
Trea Turner became the latest member of the Los Angeles Dodgers to reflect on the 2022 season and thank the fanbase for their support throughout a year that ended well short of the organization’s World Series aspirations. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on the Dodgers’ “special year,”...
News 8 KFMB
Analyzing contract situations of players on Padres roster
SAN DIEGO — The Padres just finished an incredible 2022 season going deeper into the playoffs than many people expected. We already looked at the club's potential free agents this year, now we will look into some of the big name players on the team and where their contract situations sit.
Orioles’ Adley Rutschman named MLBPA, Silver Slugger finalist, with Brooks Robinson, Anthony Santander also recognized
The face of the Orioles’ future and one of the most significant faces of their past are among the finalists for the Major League Baseball Players Association’s yearly honors. Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was named an American League Outstanding Rookie finalist Thursday, while longtime Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is among the candidates for the Curt Flood Award, with voting ...
NBC Sports
Hot-stove rivalry: Dodgers reportedly 'serious players' for Judge
The Giants have some competition in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers could become “serious players” in pursuing the New York Yankees star this offseason, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Monday, citing sources. But what would that...
Dodgers News: Skip Schumaker Replaces Don Mattingly As Marlins New Manager
It doesn’t matter if you spend one season or 10 seasons with the Dodgers. You are apart of the Dodgers family for life. Skip Schumaker spent 11 seasons in the MLB, most notably with the Cardinals, but spent the 2013 season with the Dodgers as the second baseman. In his only season with the Dodgers, Schumaker hit two home runs with 30 RBI’s with a .262 batting average.
Seidler, Padres feel obligation to maintain commitment to winning
Padres chairman indicates team's payroll likely to remain close to same level as franchise looks to pursue long-awaited first World Series title
