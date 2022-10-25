St. Louis shooter had an AR-15-style rifle, 600 rounds of ammo and a note

Read full article on original website
Utah philanthropist to homeless teens: “we’ll help you”
SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teens are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 Utah teens that don’t have a place to call home.
Utah philanthropists discuss resources for teens experiencing homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has several resources for those experiencing homelessness. Between donations and the creating of foundations, philanthropists have prioritized homelessness resources for teens. Teen centers are popping up throughout the state and those involved, from construction builders to school officials, are ready to discuss the accessibility.
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
Smithfield man arrested in connection to Idaho hit-and-run incident
SMITHFIELD, Utah — A 33-year-old Smithfield man is in the Cache County Jail awaiting extradition to Idaho for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident earlier this month. According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, Christopher James Ward was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Smithfield...
Campaign sign thieves risk losing voting rights
SALT LAKE CITY — With the election approaching, local election officials warn that stealing campaign signs is a crime. Committing this crime can come with a cost; the right to vote. Utah has rules regarding campaign signs. The state only allows signs on private property if the owner approves....
A near record-breaking year for auto-pedestrian fatalities, officials urge caution
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah may break the record this year for pedestrian fatalities. In the last decade, according to safety officials, the highest number of fatalities was 49 deaths in 2013. With two full months left in the year, Utah is already at 43. Fall and winter months are the most dangerous and high numbered for pedestrian deaths.
Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
Utah Lake restoration application canceled by Division of Forestry
SALT LAKE CITY — A proposal by a private development firm to restore and add to Utah Lake has been canceled by the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The DFFSL said it has issued a Record of Decision and notified Lake Restoration Solutions, Inc., — the private company that submitted the application — of its decision.
Halloween safety tips for pets
SALT LAKE CITY — Although Halloween can be a fun time to dress your furry friend up, it’s important to remember some tips and tricks to keep pets safe. The Utah Humane Society said in a release that treats containing chocolate or xylitol should be kept away from animals. While on the topic of treats, if you have kids keep their candy out of hiding spots as dogs have strong noses to sniff them out.
