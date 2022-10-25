St. Louis shooter had an AR-15-style rifle, 600 rounds of ammo and a note

SALT LAKE CITY — Although Halloween can be a fun time to dress your furry friend up, it’s important to remember some tips and tricks to keep pets safe. The Utah Humane Society said in a release that treats containing chocolate or xylitol should be kept away from animals. While on the topic of treats, if you have kids keep their candy out of hiding spots as dogs have strong noses to sniff them out.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO