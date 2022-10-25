Snowcats pushing powder at Loveland Ski Area
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s famous ski season is approaching fast and Loveland Ski Area is hard at work prepping.
The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew used the snowcats to push snow up the mountain while transporting the snow guns to the bottom.
In 2021, Loveland Ski Area's season began on Oct. 30. The area is aiming to open later this week, or next week.
