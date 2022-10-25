Snowcats pushing powder at Loveland Ski Area

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s famous ski season is approaching fast and Loveland Ski Area is hard at work prepping.

The Loveland Trail Maintenance crew used the snowcats to push snow up the mountain while transporting the snow guns to the bottom.

Loveland Ski Area using their snowcats in preparation for the 2022 ski season. Credit: Loveland Ski Area 10/25/2022

In 2021, Loveland Ski Area’s season began on Oct. 30. The area is aiming to open later this week, or next week.

