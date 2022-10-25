Denton-area teams, athletes qualify for state cross country meet

Braswell freshman Macy Wingard poses after placing fourth in the girls Class 6A Region I cross country meet. Wingard earned individual state qualification and was among several area athletes who qualified for their state meets. Courtesy photo/Braswell Bengals CC

Five regional cross country meets over the last two days provided opportunities for 12 individuals and four teams from 10 Denton-area schools to qualify for state competition.

The top four boys and girls teams advanced from each meet along with the top 10 individuals not on those teams. Each state meet will be held at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Nov. 4 and 5 with Classes 2A, 4A and 6A running the first day while 1A, 3A and 5A compete the next day.