ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Denton-area teams, athletes qualify for state cross country meet

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V5WYz_0imUivni00
Braswell freshman Macy Wingard poses after placing fourth in the girls Class 6A Region I cross country meet. Wingard earned individual state qualification and was among several area athletes who qualified for their state meets. Courtesy photo/Braswell Bengals CC

Five regional cross country meets over the last two days provided opportunities for 12 individuals and four teams from 10 Denton-area schools to qualify for state competition.

The top four boys and girls teams advanced from each meet along with the top 10 individuals not on those teams. Each state meet will be held at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Nov. 4 and 5 with Classes 2A, 4A and 6A running the first day while 1A, 3A and 5A compete the next day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

District champs!: Lewisville cruises past Plano East to win 1st outright district title since 2001

PLANO – When Lewisville head football coach Michael Odle was hired to his current position in April 2017, he took over a struggling program that hadn't put together a winning season since 2007. But more than winning, Odle’s mission was to help the players to improve the same way that Lewisville’s coaching staff helped him 26 years ago.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

Rain causes delays, cancelations of high school football, events Friday night

DALLAS - It was a rough night Friday for outdoor events like early trick-or-treating and high school football. Lightning delayed some games and threatened to delay others. One of the games delayed was at Highland Park, where they were taking on Richardson High School. Heavy rain and lightning forced officials...
DALLAS, TX
eaglenationonline.com

Preview: Football looks to play Allen Eagles after historical upset last season

The Prosper Eagles and the Allen Eagles will face off tomorrow, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Allen Eagle Stadium for their annual district matchup. Last week, the Prosper Eagles won at home against the Denton Braswell Bengals, 59-14. Prior to defeating the Bengals, the Prosper Eagles continued their four-game win streak, only losing to the Denton Guyer Wildcats. The Allen Eagles also lost to the Wildcats 49-7, which was their only district loss. Allen also lost in a non-district game to St. John Bosco High School, a team from California, as their first game.
PROSPER, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's been a strong season for McKinney ISD's marching bands

The end of the road for marching season is quickly approaching, and for McKinney ISD, the season has been a strong one. “It’s been a successful season for the three bands,” said Dr. Jared Critchfield, director of fine arts with MISD. “Each of them have taken awards at different competitions that they’ve been at.”
MCKINNEY, TX
Shorthorn

Western Athletic Conference moves headquarters to Arlington

After months of speculation, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and WAC commissioner Brian Thornton announced the Western Athletic Conference is moving its headquarters from Englewood, Colorado, to Arlington, Texas, during a video press conference Thursday. “This is obviously a really good moment for our league to be partnering with the city...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

North Texas school shuts down over 'flu-like' cases

ADDISON, Texas — Greenhill School in Addison is cancelling classes for some students due to what they call a "flu-like illness." The private school is reporting a high number of students that were absent because of the virus. Classes were canceled this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 27 and Oct....
ADDISON, TX
secretdallas.com

A Gigantic Tech-Infused Mini Golf Concept Bar Is Coming To Dallas

May the course be with you. You don’t have to like golf to love Puttshack’s high-energy, action-packed mini-golf bars. Something about the laidback hangout booth, flashing lights, and constant influx of margaritas really make for one hole of a good time whichever way your opinion swings. If that’s the vibe you’re going for, but could use a bit of work on your short game, then you’ll want to tap into Puttshack this year.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy