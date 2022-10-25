Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
Evan McMullin's Chances of Defeating Mike Lee in Utah Ahead of Only Debate
GOP Senator Mike Lee is finding himself in a tight race in Republican-leaning Utah.
Mitt Romney Snarled at Ted Cruz on Jan. 6: 'This Is What You've Gotten Us!'
Cruz was one of the Republican members of Congress who objected to certifying Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021.
Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
Washington Examiner
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll
Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
“Not how it works, senator”: Mike Lee mocked for writing op-ed endorsing himself in the third-person
Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee was the subject of mockery on Twitter after he bizarrely endorsed himself in the third person in an op-ed for The Salt Lake Tribune. "Mike Lee serves as a United States senator representing the state of Utah. Since taking office, Senator Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative. He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role," he wrote in the op-ed titled, Mike Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Kari Lake turns the camera on the media while campaigning for Arizona governor
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake shared her advice for other Republicans running for political office in the 2022 midterm elections on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The Republican candidate faces off against Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs in the competitive Arizona governor race. Lake told Tucker Carlson on Thursday her advice for other...
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake pledges 'to serve eight years as governor' if elected after speculation mounts that she'd be a potential Trump VP running mate
"I'm going to serve eight years as governor of Arizona," Lake said in response to an inquiry about whether she'd serve out a full term in office.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Why the GOP’s battle for the soul of ‘character conservatives’ in these midterms may center on Utah and its Latter-day Saint voters
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is seeking reelection in Utah – a typically uneventful undertaking for an incumbent Republican in a state that hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1977. But he faces a unique challenger: Evan McMullin. The former CIA operative, investment banker and Republican policy adviser left...
Philip Wegmann Opinion: Republicans Would Love To See Biden Hit the Campaign Trail
President Biden will travel to Rehoboth, Delaware, this weekend – not Arizona or Ohio or Nevada or anywhere else where his party desperately battles on behalf of candidates critical to maintaining Democratic control of the U.S. Senate. Republicans couldn’t be happier to point out the obvious: A president whose...
Watch live at 6 pm: Utah US Senate debate between Sen. Mike Lee and Evan McMullin
Utah's U.S. Senate debate between Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee and independent challenger Evan McMullin starts Monday night at 6 p.m. MST. KPCW will have live coverage online via streaming video. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission and held before a live audience at the Ragan Theater on...
Nevada’s ‘Reid Machine’ staring down tough test in midterms
Democrats in Nevada hold both U.S. Senate seats, the governor’s mansion and three of its four U.S. House seats. The state hasn’t backed a Republican presidential candidate since 2004. But as this year’s midterm elections approach, the party’s grip on power is under threat. Catherine Cortez Masto is...
Independent Senate hopeful McMullin: Utah ‘needs better representation’
OGDEN — In running for the U.S. Senate as an independent — someone willing to work with both major parties but beholden to neither — Evan McMullin says he offers a way to help find common ground on some of the nation’s thorniest issues. If elected,...
Pandemic challenges cause significant declines in student reading and math scores
New Department of Education data shows that U.S. students’ math and reading scores have suffered over the course of the pandemic since 2019. “We weren’t surprised. We knew we were going to see declines,” said Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, which collected the data.
Democratic group backing Ryan in Ohio Senate race targets GOP ticket-splitters
WelcomePAC, a Democratic-funded group that aims to reach ticket-splitting voters this fall, has launched a six-figure advertising campaign against Republican J.D. Vance in Ohio’s competitive and increasingly hostile Senate race. The strategy, shared first with NBC News, targets opposing wings of the GOP: those who dislike Donald Trump, whose...
