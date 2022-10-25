Read full article on original website
Family of broadcast legend ‘The Bowman Body’ asks for community’s support again, citing health and house needs
Bowman's popularity reached far beyond state lines. He had fans in the Richmond community, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina.
Chester preschool turns learning garden into pumpkin patch for Halloween
Children at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy got into the Halloween spirit on Wednesday morning.
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is morning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing. Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC. Brewer told Fox News this week he was...
Celebrate Halloween in Hopewell with ‘Trunk-or-Treat’
"Trunk-or-Treat" events are intended to provide a safer alternative to conventional trick-or-treating, which can put kids at risk of getting hit by cars.
Pro-life coffee shop owner hospitalized for stress after onslaught of 'lies' from 'social media bullies'
Ajay Brewer, owner of Brewer’s Cafe in Richmond, Virginia, wrote on Facebook he was hospitalized for stress after the onslaught of "lies" targeting him for his pro-life beliefs.
A Halloween tradition returns: Creative costumes for Hallowheels
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They’re some of the most creative costumes we see each year. The CATS Hallowheels costume contest wraps up Thursday with voting set to start on Oct. 29. CATS - or Children’s Assistive Technology Services - is an organization that makes getting mobility aids easier for...
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Richmond housing hits 'crisis point' as funds arrive to help homelessness
Point-In-Time (PIT) data Homeward collected suggests about 7% of those experiencing homelessness in the region are between the ages of 18-24.
Faith group vows to push forward with gun violence initiative despite lack of city support
"The city no longer needs to fund or administer Gun Violence Intervention," Second Baptist Church Pastor Ralph Hodge said to a packed sanctuary Tuesday night. "They just need to work with us."
Woman sentenced for defrauding Virginia Medicaid, other health care benefit programs and PPP
NORFOLK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The owner of a wellness center in Williamsburg has been sentenced to prison for defrauding health care programs. According to a release, 48-year-old Maria Kokolis will spend seven years in prison for taking more than $2 million from Virginia Medicaid and other programs. Court documents...
Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia
This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
Teen burned in Dinwiddie High School fire comes home from hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two weeks after a chemistry demonstration went bad and caused a fire inside Dinwiddie High School, the last student being treated for their burns at the hospital has returned home. 17-year-old Jey Bryant sat in the front of the class when an experiment ended in a...
Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
Social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, on telling the complete story of the slave trade
A new report out this week from the Equal Justice Initiative tells the full story of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Virginia – and Richmond – play an outsized role in that story. Bryan Stevenson is well known for his social justice work. His organization, the Equal Justice Initiative,...
Henrico superintendent asking board to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars for emergency preparedness, teacher retention
Henrico County Public School's (HCPS) superintendent is recommending the school board accept two batches of funding from the state that could benefit Henrico schools and teachers.
Police: Highland Springs students dismissed, no weapon found
Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico is currently under a "lock and teach." According to Henrico Police, the lock and teach is due to a "suspicious situation" at the school.
Basking In The Colors At Maymont’s Garden Glow
This year marks the fifth annual Garden Glow at Maymont, an iridescent illumination of Richmond’s crown jewel. Featuring art installations by Alfonso Perez Acosta, Jeff Dobrow, and Kevin Aukward, this cozy fall ticket is a lightbulb of an idea for a date night or an evening with family and friends. Set against the tranquil center of the Japanese Gardens and the stately and rolling Italian Gardens, Garden Glow is a memorable adventure you won’t want to miss. It’s true. I went.
