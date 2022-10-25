ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC12

A Halloween tradition returns: Creative costumes for Hallowheels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - They’re some of the most creative costumes we see each year. The CATS Hallowheels costume contest wraps up Thursday with voting set to start on Oct. 29. CATS - or Children’s Assistive Technology Services - is an organization that makes getting mobility aids easier for...
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
TheDailyBeast

Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia

This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
NBC12

Richmond transforms into Halloween town for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond will be transforming into a Halloween town for a terrifyingly fun weekend of ghoulish games and tempting treats. There are multiple Halloween events happening in the city and we are on your side to make sure you are in attendance. No matter how you’re celebrating...
rvamag.com

Basking In The Colors At Maymont’s Garden Glow

This year marks the fifth annual Garden Glow at Maymont, an iridescent illumination of Richmond’s crown jewel. Featuring art installations by Alfonso Perez Acosta, Jeff Dobrow, and Kevin Aukward, this cozy fall ticket is a lightbulb of an idea for a date night or an evening with family and friends. Set against the tranquil center of the Japanese Gardens and the stately and rolling Italian Gardens, Garden Glow is a memorable adventure you won’t want to miss. It’s true. I went.
