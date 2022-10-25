ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira College men’s basketball primed for big season

By Andy Malnoske
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a new season with big expectations for Elmira College men’s basketball.

The Soaring Eagles won six games a season ago, the most in the last eight years of the program. Under second-year head coach Casey McGraw, Elmira is primed for a breakout season with talent who’s already making an impact.

That list includes last year’s Empire 8 Rookie of The Year Bryan Adams at guard. Adams averaged 17.5 points per game which was tenth-best in program history for a single-season. Bryan also racked up the Empire 8 Rookie of The Week six times last season.

Also of major note, the Soaring Eagles have plenty of local products on the team. Newfield High School standout Quintel Clements returns for his final season. The senior forward started all 24 games he played in last season and will again be looking for valuable playing time this year. Clements averaged 7.3 points and rebounds per game.

Athens grad JJ Babcock also joins the team for Elmira. Babcock was an all Northern Tier League (NTL) selection at forward and will bring a strong presence in the paint for the Soaring Eagles. Elmira finished the year at (6-19) last season and will battle on the court to be even better in 2022-23.

Elmira will start the season on the road at Penn Tech College Tuesday, November 8 at 7 pm. Full schedule is listed below.

Nov 8 (Tue) 7:00 PM Away Penn College Williamsport, PA
Nov 11 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home Bard College Elmira, NY
Nov 12 (Sat) 3:30 PM Home Cazenovia College Elmira, NY
Nov 15 (Tue) TBA Away SUNY Cobleskill Cobleskill, NY
Nov 22 (Tue) 7:00 PM Home Hilbert College Elmira, NY
Nov 29 (Tue) 7:00 PM Home Wells College Elmira, NY
Dec 2 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Nazareth College Pittsford, NY
Dec 3 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away St. John Fisher University Pittsford, NY
Dec 13 (Tue) TBA Away Sarah Lawrence College Bronxville, NY
Jan 3 (Tue) 7:30 PM Away Medaille University Buffalo, NY
Jan 6 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home Russell Sage College Elmira, NY
Jan 7 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Hartwick College Elmira, NY
Jan 13 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Utica University Utica, NY
Jan 14 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Keuka College Keuka Park, NY
Jan 17 (Tue) 7:30 PM Home Houghton University Elmira, NY
Jan 21 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Alfred University Elmira, NY
Jan 27 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home St. John Fisher University Elmira, NY
Jan 28 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Nazareth College Elmira, NY
Jan 31 (Tue) 7:30 PM Home Medaille College Elmira, NY
Feb 3 (Fri) 7:30 PM Away Hartwick College Oneonta, NY
Feb 4 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Russell Sage College Albany, NY
Feb 7 (Tue) 7:30 PM Away Houghton University Houghton, NY
Feb 10 (Fri) 7:30 PM Home Keuka College Elmira, NY
Feb 11 (Sat) 4:00 PM Home Utica University Elmira, NY
Feb 18 (Sat) 4:00 PM Away Alfred University Alfred, NY

