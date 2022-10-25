ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"the Gifting Tree": Tree competition to kick off holiday season in Asheboro

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
Randolph County residents who think they have what it takes to be crowned the county's most festive tree decorator will have their chance in an upcoming competition.

Called the Asheboro Gifting Tree Project, the competition pits local businesses, religious organizations, non-profits, schools, families, service clubs, and individuals against each other in a tree decorating contest. The contest's winner will have the chance to choose which non-profit will receive a $500 donation.

"This event is sponsored in partnership with: Mistletoe Meadows and Modern Toyota of Asheboro," reads information from the Curtural and Recreation Services.

This year will mark the second time the city has put on the event. Aside from the competitive aspect, the Asheboro Gifting Tree Project is designed to turn Bicentennial Park into a sort of Christmas showcase.

"We saw different examples of this in Cary and the coast," said Kelli King of Asheboro's Cultural and Recreation Services. "I thought the park would be a beautiful fit for it."

Participants pay a $45 entry fee which covers the costs of the Christmas tree and a stand, an assigned space at the park, and a printed sign of your team's name. The trees stand at about six to seven feet.

Registration will end on Nov. 21. Registration is on a first-come-first-serve basis so competition hopefuls are encouraged to register early.

Once registration ends, participants will receive contest rules detailing the kinds of decorations they may use to ornament trees. King said many of the decorating rules take into account the fact trees will be displayed outside.

"We don't want food items like popcorn, garlic, berries, dried fruit," King said. "No aerosols snow, candles, things that can potentially damage the park. We're fine with cardboard stuff as long as it's laminated."

Lights are another concern. Power will not be provided so those wanting to include lights must use solar powered ones, according to King.

"Lights aren't a requirement but that's what a lot of people did last year," King said.

As of now there is a limit of 30 spots.

"Last year we did 20 trees and they sold out so quickly we decided this year to add an additional 10 trees," King said, adding Mistletoe Meadows provided the trees.

King said she hopes for a repeat of last year's turnout.

"It was cool seeing everyone and hearing comments about the trees.

To register visit the Asheboro Cultural & Recreation Services website by typing https://asheborocrs.recdesk.com/Community/Program in the address bar.

