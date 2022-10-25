Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
Dodgers: Yasiel Puig in Peak Postseason Form in the KBO Playoffs
Enigmatic former Dodger Yasiel Puig had a solid season in Korea and has stepped it up even more in the KBO playoffs.
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Among Dodgers Named 2022 Silver Slugger Award Finalists
The Los Angeles Dodgers had Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Trea Turner named among the 2022 Silver Slugger Award finalists. The Silver Slugger Award annually recognizes the best offensive performer at each position in both leagues, with this year’s inclusion featuring a utility player as well. The designated hitter is included for both the American League and National League, which has eliminated the pitcher position from consideration.
Yardbarker
Padres Players Believed Dodgers Took 2022 NLDS For Granted
The Los Angeles Dodgers won 14 of 19 matchups against the San Diego Padres during the 2022 regular season, but the script was flipped in their National League Division Series meeting. The Dodgers went up 1-0, only to lose each of the next three games and get eliminated. Prior to...
Bruce Bochy Ready to Meet 'Deep' Rangers Minor League System
The new Texas Rangers manager did his homework before his interview, so he knows what's in the pipeline.
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
FOX Sports
MLB Free Agency: Which team will win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes?
Aaron Judge will be the most sought-after player on the free-agent market this offseason. After the Yankees slugger declined a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in the spring, he proceeded to record one of the all-time great seasons in baseball history. In the process, he likely made upward of $100 million more than he was originally offered.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman Doesn’t Regret Dodgers Trade Deadline Decisions
The Los Angeles Dodgers saw their playoff run came to an abrupt end at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, but some key results reinforced president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman believing there wasn’t a glaring need for starting pitching at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Robbie Erlin Elects Free Agency
After spending the majority of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system, Robbie Erlin exercised an opt-out clause in his contract and elected free agency. Erlin appeared in just two games for the Dodgers, first by serving as the 27th man for a doubleheader on May 7 against the Chicago Cubs, and after surrendering two runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates the following day, the club designated him for assignment.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Marlins hire Skip Schumaker; Rangers bring back Bruce Bochy from retirement
Major League Baseball is nearing the start of the offseason, and teams are filling their managerial vacancies left and right. The Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins became the latest over the past week, leaving the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox as the only teams without skippers in place.
MLB: New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers
Sep 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Operations and General Manager David Stearns and Milwaukee Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio share a laugh while talking in the dugout before their game against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBC Washington
ESPN Sells X Games to Group Managed by Phoenix Suns Minority Owner
ESPN sold its majority stake of the iconic X and Winter X Games to MSP Sports Capital on Wednesday. The private equity firm – which also has stakes in McLaren Racing and a handful of European soccer teams – is run by Phoenix Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi. Najafi rose to prominence last month when he publicly called for Robert Sarver’s removal as majority owner of the NBA franchise.
Bruce Bochy Knows 'Frenzy' of Rangers Fans
Bochy got to see the Rangers fandom firsthand when his San Francisco Giants played Texas in the 2010 World Series.
Comments / 0