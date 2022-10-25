After spending the majority of the season in the Los Angeles Dodgers Minor League system, Robbie Erlin exercised an opt-out clause in his contract and elected free agency. Erlin appeared in just two games for the Dodgers, first by serving as the 27th man for a doubleheader on May 7 against the Chicago Cubs, and after surrendering two runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates the following day, the club designated him for assignment.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO