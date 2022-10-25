Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of 1,500 voters who were very likely...
KELOLAND TV
Thune, Johnson hold significant leads in KELOLAND poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill of 1,500 likely South Dakota voters shows strong support for incumbents in the state’s congressional races. 58% of voters said they would vote for incumbent John Thune, while 27% of respondents said they...
KELOLAND TV
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
KELOLAND TV
Medicaid expansion groups raises $2.3 million for Amendment D race
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The group wanting to pass Medicaid expansion in South Dakota reported raising more than $2 million since May 2022, campaign finance reports from the secretary of state’s office show. South Dakotans Decide Healthcare reported a total income of $250,000 ahead of the June...
KELOLAND TV
Trump defeats Biden in South Dakota in hypothetical 2024 race, poll shows
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If there was a presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and incumbent Democrat Joe Biden in 2024, Trump would win in South Dakota, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 from...
KELOLAND TV
Noem plans Sioux Falls rally with Virginia governor
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will be at a rally in Sioux Falls on Nov. 3 for Governor Kristi Noem. Noem’s campaign on Thursday announced the 3 p.m. event will be at Hilton Garden Inn Downtown. Noem, a Republican, is seeking re-election to a second...
KELOLAND TV
600+ days passed in Noem state plane probe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lengthy investigation into South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019 has reached a conclusion. More than 20 months and 600 days after Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) first filed his complaint, Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Division of Criminal Investigation’s inquiry into complaints about Noem’s misuse of the state airplane was complete and “there were no facts to support a criminal prosecution under current law.”
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
Noem with large lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race, says new poll from KELOLAND News/Emerson College/The Hill
However they planned to vote, 74% of the voters expect Governor Kristi Noem to get re-elected.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
KELOLAND TV
Community, law enforcement & elected leaders come out against IM 27
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A new and influential voice is emerging in the debate over whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the South Dakota. In Sioux Falls Wednesday, a group of community leaders voiced their opposition to Initiated Measure 27. They represent law enforcement, elected leaders, plus mental...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
sdstandardnow.com
Smith campaign made minor filing error, but Noem and compliant SD media turned it into a running story
When you hand your opponent a club, don’t be surprised when she beats you over the head with it. Such is the case with the Jamie Smith for governor team. It made a foolish, easily preventable error by failing to include the name, address and amount of money donated for supporters who gave more than $100. The form was submitted Monday, Oct. 24, the deadline for pre-election campaign finance reports.
KELOLAND TV
SD regulators settle one of grain-licensing complaints
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have approved a settlement with a company that violated South Dakota’s grain-buying laws and set a hearing date for another. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday agreed to accept a $15,000 penalty from Hefty Seed Company, based in Baltic, South Dakota, for not having a state-required license to buy grain.
KELOLAND TV
How much have Noem, Smith and Quint spent?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with a corrected sum for Noem’s expenditures. With the publication of both federal and state campaign finance reports, we can now get a full picture of just how much money has been spent on South Dakota’s gubernatorial election.
gowatertown.net
Noem camp alleges campaign violations by Democrat Jamie Smith
PIERRE, S.D.–A new twist in South Dakota’s race for governor with Election Day just two weeks from today. On Monday, the Kristi Noem for Governor Campaign issued a press release saying her Democrat opponent, Jamie Smith, violated campaign finance disclosure laws, and called for an immediate investigation. The...
Flags to fly at half-staff for former South Dakota Representative
Flags at the South Dakota State Capitol will be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of a former Representative who passed away.
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
KELOLAND TV
GOP files complaint against Jamie Smith over campaign finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Republican Party has filed a complaint with the South Dakota Secretary of State over Democrat Jamie Smith. The GOP alleges the Smith for Governor campaign committed more than 1,500 violations of campaign finance laws Monday when they submitted finance reports. The reports did not include the addresses of donors.
Comments / 0