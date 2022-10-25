ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out

WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Police say 3 suspects on the run after Fairfax Co. apartment shooting leaves man dead

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers are now searching for three men they say were seen running from a Fairfax County apartment Sunday after a man was shot dead. The man was found shot dead n the 5500 block of Seminary Road at the Skyline Towers apartment. Police released a photo after the incident, announcing that detectives have identified the three persons of interest.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
rockvillenights.com

Purse-snatching in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
mymcmedia.org

19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday

Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Multiple Calls For Shots Fired Late Saturday Night; One Shot Goes Through House

Per Takoma Park Police: On October 29 at approximately 11:52 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of 4th Avenue for multiple calls about hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims and casings with negative results. On October 30, during daylight, officers returned to the area and found several shell casings indicative of a weapons discharge. Those shell casings were impounded. In addition, a resident reported that one of the shots fired went through their house; fortunately, no one was physically hurt. That bullet fragment was also impounded.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WUSA9

2 Manassas students, 14, charged with possession of gun at school

MANASSAS, Va. — Two students were charged and arrested Friday with bringing a firearm at the Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, authorities said. The two boys, 14, allegedly exchanged the weapon while on school grounds Wednesday, according to Prince William County police. School security was notified and...
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy