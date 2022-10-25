Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Stabbing In Waldorf; Victim Flown Out
WALDORF, Md. — We are receiving reports of a stabbing that reportedly took place Saturday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 12:19 p.m. on October 29, first responders were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place for reports that someone was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
PHOTOS: Police say 3 suspects on the run after Fairfax Co. apartment shooting leaves man dead
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers are now searching for three men they say were seen running from a Fairfax County apartment Sunday after a man was shot dead. The man was found shot dead n the 5500 block of Seminary Road at the Skyline Towers apartment. Police released a photo after the incident, announcing that detectives have identified the three persons of interest.
Man found stabbed on the ground in Prince George's County, dies at hospital
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A man died after being stabbed in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, early Sunday morning, Prince George's County Police said. The stabbing happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brown station Road, in Upper Marlboro. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man on the ground suffering from a stab wound, police said.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Public’s Assistance in Locating 19-Year-Old Missing
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 19-year-old from Silver Spring. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., DiMya Budd, age 19, was last seen leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MD.
rockvillenights.com
Purse-snatching in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
Road rage: Driver allegedly shoots at car, on DC road, with baby inside
WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly shot at a car, with a baby inside of it, on a local highway. The incident happened around 9 a.m., Thursday, along southbound I-295, near Joint Base Anacostia Boling. Leon Vessels said his 11-month-old son, Legend,...
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Collision in Howard County leaves one dead, three injured
Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision in Ellicott City on Saturday evening that left one person dead and three others injured.
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
mymcmedia.org
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday
Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Multiple Calls For Shots Fired Late Saturday Night; One Shot Goes Through House
Per Takoma Park Police: On October 29 at approximately 11:52 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the area of 4th Avenue for multiple calls about hearing what sounded like several shots being fired. Officers canvassed the area on foot for suspects, potential victims and casings with negative results. On October 30, during daylight, officers returned to the area and found several shell casings indicative of a weapons discharge. Those shell casings were impounded. In addition, a resident reported that one of the shots fired went through their house; fortunately, no one was physically hurt. That bullet fragment was also impounded.
2 Manassas students, 14, charged with possession of gun at school
MANASSAS, Va. — Two students were charged and arrested Friday with bringing a firearm at the Unity Reed High School in Manassas, Virginia, authorities said. The two boys, 14, allegedly exchanged the weapon while on school grounds Wednesday, according to Prince William County police. School security was notified and...
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Two Men Charged In Two Days On Gun Offenses In Montgomery County: State Police
Maryland State Police troopers arrested two men on gun charges following a pair of separate traffic stops in Montgomery County this week, officials announced on Friday, Oct. 28. First, Robel Habtu, 20, of Silver Spring, was stopped at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, by troopers from the Rockville...
WJLA
Police investigating drug store robbery in Rockville; surveillance images released: MCPD
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police (MCPD) are investigating a burglary that occurred at a drug store on Oct. 16. Police responded on Oct. 17 to a report of a break-in at the Rodman’s store in the 4300 block of Randolph Road in Rockville, Md., MCPD said.
popville.com
Shooting in Shaw around 2:30am
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0227 hours in the 1800 block of 6th Street NW. Lookout for a B/M LSW a navy blazer and black tie“
WUSA9
Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0