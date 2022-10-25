Read full article on original website
county17.com
Driven by high oil and gas prices, Wyoming revenues outpace forecast by $329M
CASPER, Wyo. — Things like higher oil and gas prices may be hard on individuals and families but have led to increased revenue for the State of Wyoming. Through the end of fiscal year 2022, revenues for the state’s General Fund and Budget Reserve Account exceeded the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s January estimates by $329.4 million, according to an October CREG report released Wednesday.
Wyoming has the most favorable tax climate for businesses
(The Center Square) – Wyoming has the most favorable tax climate in the nation for businesses, according to a new ranking. The Cowboy State ranks No. 1 on the Tax Foundation’s 2023 index of states based off their business tax climates. The index “enables business leaders, government policymakers,...
National Museum of Military Vehicles founder earns Wyoming Economic Development Association award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Economic Development Association has awarded Dan Starks, founder and chairman of The National Museum of Military Vehicles, its 2022 Innovation Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes an innovative project that significantly impacts a Wyoming community and its citizens. It is intended to recognize participants...
Wyoming celebrates Bat Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 to 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said Wednesday in a Facebook post that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Wyoming Library Association gives Campbell County Public Library statewide award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Library Association has recognized Campbell County Public Library as its 2022 “Outstanding Library.”. Wright Branch Library Branch Services Manager Katie Remme received the Nora Van Burgh Development Grant. The 2022 award winners are the following:. Lifetime Achievement. Richard Landreth, Lincoln County Library System. Nora...
Law enforcement warns ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend has reached Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department is warning that the emerging trend of brightly-colored fentanyl pills has made its way to Wyoming. The Drug Enforcement Administration said in August that “rainbow fentanyl” has been seized in 26 states, and theorizes the trend is an attempt to market the deadly, addictive synthetic opioid to young people and children.
