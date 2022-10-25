ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When were the strongest earthquakes ever to rattle the Bay Area?

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — For longtime San Francisco Bay Area residents who vividly remember October of 1989, Tuesday’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered under east San Jose felt pretty minor.

Here are the Bay Area’s two largest earthquakes of the past century:

6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta quake of 1989

A collapsed building and burned area of the Marina District in San Francisco is seen following the October 17, 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. (Image courtesy USGS)

The quake’s epicenter was located in the Santa Cruz mountains along the San Andreas fault. Fierce shaking lasted for an agonizing 15 seconds.

No damage or injuries reported after 5.1 quake strikes SF Bay Area

The force of its energy caused Bay Area freeways to crack and collapse, buildings to crumble on top of victims, and billions of dollars in damages. More than 60 deaths were directly caused by the quake and nearly 4,000 victims were injured.

5.1 magnitude San Jose earthquake’s fault line has a rumbled history

“The 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake ended decades of tranquility in the San Francisco Bay region,” Robert Page of the U.S. Geological Survey wrote.

The natural disaster is also known as the “World Series Earthquake” because it struck during a World Series baseball game at Candlestick Park between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics.

7.9 magnitude San Francisco quake of 1906

San Francisco City Hall was destroyed by 1906 earthquake. (Image courtesy Steinbrugge Collection of the UC Berkeley Earthquake Engineering Research Center)

The Great 1906 San Francisco Earthquake ranks as one of the most significant earthquakes of all time, according to the USGS.

The earth shook with so much energy from the San Andreas fault that it was felt from Los Angeles to Oregon.

“Violent shocks punctuated the strong shaking which lasted some 45 to 60 seconds. Today, its importance comes more from the wealth of scientific knowledge derived from it than from its sheer size,” the USGS wrote.

The earthquake ignited a massive fire in San Francisco. “Shaking damage, however, was equally severe in many other places along the fault rupture,” the USGS wrote.

Hundreds of victims were killed. “The frequently-quoted value of 700 deaths caused by the earthquake and fire is now believed to underestimate the total loss of life by a factor of 3 or 4. Most of the fatalities occurred in San Francisco, and 189 were reported elsewhere,” the USGS wrote.

KRON4 News

Where will the next big Bay Area earthquake shake?

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Predicting where and when the next “big one” will strike the San Francisco Bay Area is a tough task for seismologist. Five major fault lines cross the Bay Area: San Andreas, Calaveras, San Gregorio, Hayward and Rodgers Creek. A fault is defined by the U.S. Geological Survey as “a fracture or zone of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Update: 'The building was swaying'; 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattles nerves in Bay Area

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake followed by three aftershocks ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 2.8 rumbled through the South Bay Tuesday, rattling windows, shelves and nerves all across the Bay Area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m. Then a 3.5 aftershock rattled the region at 3:08 p.m. and a magnitude 2.8 temblor struck at 5:20 p.m.   It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt...
CALIFORNIA STATE
idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Homeowners can apply for seismic retrofit grants

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Berkeley homeowners may apply for up to $3,000 in earthquake seismic retrofit grants from the city. Berkeley officials remind homeowners that seismic retrofits can help prevent homes from sliding and collapsing during an earthquake. Income-qualified households can get reimbursed for the full cost of a seismic upgrade to their home, while […]
BERKELEY, CA
Government Technology

Some Californians Can Get Money for Earthquake Retrofits

(TNS) - With Tuesday's 5.1-magnitude temblor a jolting reminder of California's ever-present earthquake risk, more homeowners in the Bay Area and across California can now apply for state grants of up to $3,000 to retrofit their homes in preparation for the next big quake, thanks to a state program that has recently expanded its reach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M3.0 Earthquake Shakes Near Gilroy: USGS

A preliminary 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday near Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, which hit at 3:40 a.m., was centered about 14 miles east-southeast of Gilroy, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early earthquake detection system still cumbersome to install and use

SAN JOSE -- Tuesday's 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in San Jose's east foothills provided a real-life test of the potential and limitations of the state's earthquake early detection and warning system."The point of the earthquake early warning is not to alert you to every little rumble that you may possibly feel. Only the ones that may knock stuff off the shelves or put you in harm's way," says Lori Nezhura, CAL OES Deputy Director.Sign up for MyShake app and emergency text message alertsNezhura says more than 95,000 alerts were issued to people throughout the Bay Area. Under the current system,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

