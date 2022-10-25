ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack

An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car

TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys

LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
