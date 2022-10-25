Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed bystander uses gun to save pregnant woman from ‘brutal’ attack
An armed bystander used his firearm to stop a “brutal” attack against a pregnant woman near a Publix supermarket in Florida on Saturday, Florida deputies said. According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by the Miami Herald, the pregnant victim told Pinellas County deputies that her boyfriend attacked her just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, in the Largo grocery store’s parking lot.
fox13news.com
Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car
TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
VIDEO: Hiker lost in Little Manatee River State Park rescued
A hiker was rescued after he got lost in Little Manatee River State Park on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said.
Former Lake Wales city commissioner found not guilty of removing boy from home and threatening him with gun
A former Lake Wales city commissioner was found not guilty on Friday after she faced charges for allegedly removing an 11-year-old boy from his home without permission and threatening him with a gun.
Friends remember Clearwater Beach homicide victim
Friends of 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman said he was a kind man and caring father. He was attacked and killed late Thursday night while riding his bike on Mandalay Avenue.
A 22-year Tampa police officer resigned after using homophobic slurs while making an arrest
The officer resigned during TPD’s internal affairs investigation.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. - A man with autism who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He is now back home with family. No other information was immediately available.
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
Memorial sign placed along road where Clearwater teen died
In the two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed while crossing Bellear road, his family has been fighting for safety upgrades on that road. And their persistence is paying off.
Be Grady Judd for Halloween: Sheriff’s office posts joke costume
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is getting in the spooky season spirit and jumping in on a new meme trend taking over social media.
Pasco County Fire Rescue announces first-ever designated 'fire officer'
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue now has a fire officer after Training Captain Kyle Paton completed the process that awards the professional title. Paton became the first-ever credentialed fire officer in the history of the fire department and one of only 664 worldwide. The program Paton...
Clearwater police officers help dogs after owner suffers medical event
Officers with the Clearwater Police Department had it "ruff" on Tuesday when responding to a medical call downtown.
Lakeland teen in custody after threatening student with gun at school, deputies say
Classes have resumed at a school in Lakeland after a student reportedly brought a gun on campus Wednesday morning.
3-year-old safe, father in custody after he barricaded them inside truck on Gandy Boulevard: St. Pete police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy is safe and his father is in custody after he barricaded himself and the child inside a pickup truck for hours early Tuesday on Gandy Boulevard, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. It all started around 11:30 p.m. Monday as a "domestic...
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kennedy and Westshore intersection
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a busy Tampa intersection.
WSVN-TV
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area police K-9s train at water park to catch bad guys
LARGO, Fla. - Some very good police dogs had a "splashing" good time on the job. K-9s and their handlers from Pinellas Park police and Largo police joined forces for water training Wednesday night. The K-9 teams met up at the City of Largo's Highland Recreation Complex, which includes a...
