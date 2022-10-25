New call center for SFUSD staff’s payroll issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District has announced an addition to the district’s customer service to provide support for their staff experiencing payroll issues, the district announced in a press release Tuesday.

SFUSD is launching a call center that will be available to support staff with EMPowerSF Monday through Friday 9:00 a. m. – 5:00 p. m. The call center will be staffed with main office employees who have been temporarily reassigned to the center.

This comes after many SFUSD staff members have experienced issues with receiving their paychecks as early as September. In January the district introduced a new payroll system, EMPowerSF, and the transition has been rocky.

SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnik told KRON4 news in September, “the transition from a very old antiquated system led to some errors.” The district hired management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsel to analyze and stabilize the EMPowerSF.

SFUSD also sought services from a temporary staffing agency to fill vacant positions in payroll, Human Resources, and technology.

