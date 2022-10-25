Read full article on original website
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
Courthouse News Service
Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up
VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
theregistrysocal.com
Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM
SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
beckersasc.com
Spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of LA says letting insurance companies run health systems will create ‘an even further divorced, two-tiered system’
Brian Gantwerker, MD, is a spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles. Dr. Gantwerker will serve on the panels “The Easy Way ASCs Can Become Patient-centric in the Digital Age” and “Best Ideas to Balance Patient, Surgeon and Employee Needs Without Breaking the Budget” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
andnowuknow.com
Mission Produce Announces Five Leadership Changes; Tim Bulow Comments
OXNARD, CA - Not one, not two, but five hearty congratulations are in order as Mission Produce has revealed a slew of senior leadership appointments. First, the avocado and mango supplier revealed that Cheryl Hoefs has joined its team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. As SVP of...
kclu.org
Need a job? The South Coast hospitality industry is holding a job fair for prospective employees
With unemployment dropping to pre-pandemic levels on the Central and South Coasts, some businesses in the hospitality industry are struggling to fill some job openings. On Wednesday, Santa Barbara will be the scene of a career fair intended to match employers with prospective employees. More than a dozen businesses will be represented, including a number of local hotels.
kclu.org
Grass roots effort in Tri-Counties helping to get prescription glasses to kids in need in Cuba
It’s a busy afternoon at the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory’s Ventura store. Eyeglass Factory employee Daniel Govea puts of pile of glasses in cases on the store’s front counter, for pickup. These are very special glasses. "What we have here...we have a bunch of glass for children...
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
pacbiztimes.com
Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
andnowuknow.com
Gary Clevenger Discusses Freska Produce International Offshore Mango Deal, Insights, and Advantages
OXNARD, CA - Freska Produce International is synonymous with mango expertise, high-quality, and premium fruit. As we move through the end of October, the trailblazer is bringing buy-side operators an offshore mango deal to rival from the lush growing regions of Ecuador. "We began importing mangos during the middle of...
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
kclu.org
Huge new debris basin provides extra protection for South Coast community hit by deadly debris flow
It was a disaster which killed 23 people, and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and business. Curtis Skene was at his home near Highway 192, and Randall Road in Montecito when the January, 2018 1/9 debris flow hit. "When San Ysidro Creek overflowed up here...it went straight down my...
Residents express their concerns on Malibu Inn Motel project during meeting
Nearly 20 speakers signed up to speak on the Malibu Inn conditional use permit amendment and joint use parking agreement with the existing restaurant Aviator Nation Dreamland during the Malibu City Council meeting Monday night. Staff recommended that City Council deny the appeals and approve the proposed amendment to the previously granted conditional use permit as conditioned. […] The post Residents express their concerns on Malibu Inn Motel project during meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Kirk Hawkins’ full circle journey from Agoura Hills to KTLA
KTLA 5’s Kirk Hawkins’ L.A. story begins in Agoura Hills. Growing up, he appreciated his hometown’s proximity to the city and to the area’s most gorgeous beaches. “It was the best place to grow up,” he gushed. “It’s like everything you’d expect an All-American childhood to be like.” Kirk credits his Southern California upbringing for […]
kclu.org
A Ventura County based non-profit needs more help packing lunches to give to those in need
180 slices of bread are being laid out and filled with ham and cheese, and made into sandwiches, as part of 90 sack lunches being put together by volunteers. Yara Raymond, one of the volunteers, told KCLU that the lunches are very much needed in the community. "We all felt...
Heather Dubrow Still Living in Orange County Despite Selling $55M Mansion, Buying L.A. Penthouse: Source
Heather and Terry Dubrow aren't ready to leave the OC just yet. After selling their Newport Beach home for a record-breaking $55 million last week and purchasing a new penthouse in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her plastic surgeon husband are moving on to greener pastures — but not before filming the new season of RHOC.
