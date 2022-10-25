ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Courthouse News Service

Switched at birth: Hospital, Ventura County draw lawsuit over 1960 mix-up

VENTURA, Calif. (CN) — On Aug. 17, 1960, two women gave birth, to Violet Marquez and Elizabeth Vera, 16 minutes apart at Ventura County Medical Center (then known as General Hospital of Ventura County). Sixty-two years later, the event has drawn a lawsuit: The two babies were accidentally switched at the hospital, and Marquez was raised by Ramona Pena, Vera's biological mom. Vera was raised by Martha Medina, Marquez's biological mom.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Limoneira Company Sells 17-Acre Residential Development Site in Santa Paula, Calif. for $8MM

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced it has closed the sale of its previously announced 17-acre property in Santa Paula, California to Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) for $8 million in cash proceeds. LLCB is the Company’s 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with The Lewis Group of Companies (“Lewis”) to develop the Company’s East Area I real estate development project, referred to as Harvest at Limoneira. The 17-acre property is expected to be used by a new joint venture between LLCB and the Company to develop an additional 200 or more residential units within Harvest at Limoneira.
SANTA PAULA, CA
foxla.com

Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
beckersasc.com

Spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of LA says letting insurance companies run health systems will create ‘an even further divorced, two-tiered system’

Brian Gantwerker, MD, is a spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles. Dr. Gantwerker will serve on the panels “The Easy Way ASCs Can Become Patient-centric in the Digital Age” and “Best Ideas to Balance Patient, Surgeon and Employee Needs Without Breaking the Budget” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
andnowuknow.com

Mission Produce Announces Five Leadership Changes; Tim Bulow Comments

OXNARD, CA - Not one, not two, but five hearty congratulations are in order as Mission Produce has revealed a slew of senior leadership appointments. First, the avocado and mango supplier revealed that Cheryl Hoefs has joined its team as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. As SVP of...
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Need a job? The South Coast hospitality industry is holding a job fair for prospective employees

With unemployment dropping to pre-pandemic levels on the Central and South Coasts, some businesses in the hospitality industry are struggling to fill some job openings. On Wednesday, Santa Barbara will be the scene of a career fair intended to match employers with prospective employees. More than a dozen businesses will be represented, including a number of local hotels.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Santa Barbara startup Expond raises $1.25M in seed round

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was originally published in the Sept. 30, 2022 print edition of the Pacific Coast Business Times. In Santa Barbara, a mountain hike or a beach yoga session are only minutes away. What is harder to find on short notice are the fitness and wellness professionals who can help someone with those activities.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kpcc.org

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does

‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
Sfvbj.com

Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Malibu Times

Residents express their concerns on Malibu Inn Motel project during meeting

Nearly 20 speakers signed up to speak on the Malibu Inn conditional use permit amendment and joint use parking agreement with the existing restaurant Aviator Nation Dreamland during the Malibu City Council meeting Monday night.  Staff recommended that City Council deny the appeals and approve the proposed amendment to the previously granted conditional use permit as conditioned. […] The post Residents express their concerns on Malibu Inn Motel project during meeting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Kirk Hawkins’ full circle journey from Agoura Hills to KTLA

KTLA 5’s Kirk Hawkins’ L.A. story begins in Agoura Hills. Growing up, he appreciated his hometown’s proximity to the city and to the area’s most gorgeous beaches. “It was the best place to grow up,” he gushed. “It’s like everything you’d expect an All-American childhood to be like.” Kirk credits his Southern California upbringing for […]
AGOURA HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy