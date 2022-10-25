ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 49

Newtduke
1d ago

Its funny how all these same people were saying all of this help was because of Biden and not Desantis...now that the help is drying up no one is blaming the Biden administration they are blaming Desantis. Typical democrats playing the blame game

Reply
11
Cindy Tracy Caccese
1d ago

This article says that the FEMA $700 is only going to people who are displaced or going to be displaced from their home. That is absolutely not what I am seeing. There is no rhyme or reason to who is getting it and who is not, but I can say that numerous people I know who got it were not displaced from their home!!It appears after the first wave was handed out, they decided to change their requirements. It’s so unfair when everyone lost food, lost power for days on end, and had numerous damages to the property.

Reply
8
felicia toronto
1d ago

it's all going to the new facilities he built for the illegals in New York. They have X box with lounging areas, three meals a day, of course they are culturally appropriate, medical, dental, unlimited resources. It's the Democratic way take care of illegals before you take care of your citizens

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

People waiting for FEMA trailers after Hurricane Ian

Keeping people near their communities after losing homes to Hurricane Ian is the goal when it comes to FEMA moving trailers into Southwest Florida. It took FEMA a few months to get the trailers into the area after Hurricane Charley in 2004, and the same is expected this time around.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

FEMA, Gov. DeSantis reach deal to speed up debris removal in areas hard-hit by Ian

State officials also announced new programs for debris removal and housing assistance for Ian victims. Contractors hired by the state and federal government to remove debris left by Hurricane Ian in hard-hit areas can now be reimbursed for removing wreckage from private and commercial property, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced. The...
10NEWS

DeSantis: Debris removal expedited on private, commercial properties amid ongoing cleanup

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference in Fort Myers on Wednesday where he announced new Hurricane Ian relief efforts. According to the governor, for the first time ever the state of Florida and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has come to an agreement to expedite debris removal on private and commercial properties in the most impacted areas like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Announces FEMA Program for Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the three levels of government (local, state, and federal) have come together to provide resources for Floridians in need. Today, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced the initiative to “identify and remove vessels and other debris from waterways ad expedite the removal of debris on private and commercial properties” to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) satellite imagery to be more effective.
FLORIDA STATE
wengradio.com

Charlotte County Hurricane Ian Recovery Housing Updates 10/25/22

Today, the Charlotte County, Florida Commission voted to suspend a section of the county code restricting living in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential lots. The code suspension will allow residents who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian to reside in a trailer or recreational vehicle for up to...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris pick-up progressing in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After two-and-a-half weeks of collecting debris after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County, an estimated 233,583 cubic yards of post-storm debris has been collected and removed. If all that was stacked in one place at one time, it would be bigger and taller that the Manatee County...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy