Destination of new Spokane dog park remains unknown

SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of a new Spokane dog park is once again a blank slate.

The Spokane Parks and Recreation Board decided Monday night that it did not want Lincoln Park as the new site for the dog park.

Lincoln Park was the last available option on the board’s list as a possible dog park location.

Spokane Parks and Rec says they may have to explore other options, like non-city-owned land.

