Spokane, WA

Destination of new Spokane dog park remains unknown

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of a new Spokane dog park is once again a blank slate.

The Spokane Parks and Recreation Board decided Monday night that it did not want Lincoln Park as the new site for the dog park.

Lincoln Park was the last available option on the board’s list as a possible dog park location.

Spokane Parks and Rec says they may have to explore other options, like non-city-owned land.

inlander.com

The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.

Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

A timeline of the North-South Freeway

1946 Spokane Traffic Survey mentions the feasibility of a north-south freeway route. 1951 Spokane Urban Highway Capacity Survey shows that traffic could support such a freeway. 1955 A preliminary "reconnaissance" report surveys potential routes. 1956 First plans of the $13 million north-south freeway unveiled, with the route heading up the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local Trunk-Or-Treats for families this Halloweekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Halloween is right around the corner and as families get ready for Halloweekend there are a lot of family friendly events that offer more treats than tricks. Adult Education Center at 2310 N Monroe St. Spokane. 5 to 9 p.m. People are encouraged to decorate cars and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane County to use $2 million in ARP funds to enhance tourism, travel and hospitality

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is directing $2 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan to aid local tourism, travel and hospitality. Here’s where that $2 million is going: $390,000 for Feast Collective to expand capacity $220,000 for the Historic Flight Foundation to enhance its Legacy Air Experience $500,000 for Visit Spokane to support EXPO74’s 50th...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Get spooked in Spokane with the Haunted Downtown Walking Tour

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for a good scare this October? Look no further than downtown Spokane! The Spokane Public Library is hosting a Haunted Downtown Walking Tour so you can check out all the notable frights featured around the city. The tour details some of the spooky histories behind Spokane’s most prestigious landmarks. It’ll give you a taste of some...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Body found by Spokane River

Spokane Police are investigating after a body was found by the Spokane River. Police say it was found under suspicious circumstances.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council approves Salvation Army as administrator for Trent, Cannon shelters

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council approved the Salvation Army as the new administrator for the homeless shelters on Trent Avenue and Cannon Street on Thursday. Removing the Guardians Foundation from the position came after they city launched investigations into embezzlement by employees of the organization. Those investigations have not finished, but the city said the change in operators was necessary due to other concerns, including inaccurate records and violations of the current contract.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

