CBS Sports
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva predictions: Five reasons why the UFC legend will be victorious on Showtime PPV
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is the biggest test to date in Paul's budding celebrity-meets-professional boxing career. The betting odds are flip-flopping between Paul and Silva, but some wires might be crossed. The two are set to throw down on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime PPV. Paul has...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva walks back ‘exaggerated’ knockout admission to save Jake Paul fight from Arizona commission
I guess Anderson Silva didn’t learn anything from Jake Paul’s ill-conceived CTE confession back in early 2021 or he would have already known that you can’t brag about head trauma and expect a stateside athletic commission to let you fight. Coming back from the dead is also...
MMAmania.com
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark
Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...
Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'
Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
Saturday bout already highest grossing boxing event in Glendale arena history
The blockbuster event headlined by UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva and Jake "The Problem Child" Paul is officially the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Jake Paul’s boxing journey continues on Saturday, as the YouTube star takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out each opponent he has fought. Most recently, the American stopped ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December – going one better than the decision win he recorded against the American last August.Since then, Paul, 25, has seen bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fall through. Meanwhile, Silva is regarded by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time, and the Brazilian has a 3-1 professional boxing record.At 47, age...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th
By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
UFC Vegas 63: Chase Hooper is the fighter to watch
At UFC Vegas 63, Chase Hooper looks to improve his record to 12-2-1 and looks to win his second fight in a row. On Saturday, UFC Vegas 63 will be taking place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar, and Arnold Allen. Also slated for the card we will see Tim Means take on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout and more. However, on the prelims show, we will see Chase Hooper take on Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com
Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?
By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch Calvin Kattar plaster Jeremy Stephens ahead of UFC Vegas 63 | Video
After suffering a split decision loss to Josh Emmett in his most recent fight, Calvin Kattar will look to get back into the win column this Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Arnold Allen in UFC Vegas 63’s main event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before then, let’s...
ng-sportingnews.com
Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall fight date, start time, card, PPV price, tickets for 2022 boxing match
One of the most unique fights to make in the combat sports world has been booked for October 29 on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard. MMA fighter Uriah Hall will fight former NFL Pro Bowler Le’Veon Bell in a professional boxing bout. The fight will take place...
overtimeheroics.net
Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63
The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO
World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tri-City Herald
Inaugural Rizin vs. Bellator event could start new MMA tradition – with pride on the line
For A.J. McKee, it was watching “Rampage” Jackson kick ass in PRIDE back in the day. For Patricio Freire, it was Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira and Wanderlei Silva doing the same. For Juan Archuleta, “Dragon Ball Z” is what got him. Since they were young, each of...
Watch amazing throwback footage as world title contender Joe Joyce gets KO’d in just 34 SECONDS in amateur boxing fight
FOOTAGE of Joe Joyce being knocked out in less than a minute has resurfaced. The Putney pounder is on the brink of a world title shot following his spectacular 11th-round stoppage of former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker last month. Joyce has yet to taste defeat since turning pro five...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 63 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Kattar vs. Allen
The Octagon returns from its international voyage this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) for Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC’s) latest show inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 63’s main event sees Arnold Allen attempt to finally punch his way into contention at Calvin Kattar’s expense, while Max Griffin battles Tim Means in a clash of Welterweight veterans. In addition, Contender Series graduate, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, makes his promotional debut opposite Jared Vanderaa.
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez vs. Emanuel Navarrete Fight In Play For Feb. 3, Bob Arum Says
An all-Mexican showdown that is a surefire bet to be a barnburner is inching closer to becoming a reality. Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete are slated to face each other in their next fight. When Arum was asked by Lance Pugmire of...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene
Fernando Martinez Aims To Face Ioka, Any World Champion at 115
Fernando Martinez would welcome title unification fights against any of the other boxers who hold 115-pound championships. The undefeated Martinez’s preference, though, is to face Japan’s Kazuto Ioka after making his next IBF junior bantamweight title defense, which could come against the IBF’s number one contender, the Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs), who owns the WBO junior bantamweight title, likely will need to beat WBA champ Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a unification fight December 31 in Tokyo for Martinez to secure that opportunity in 2023 (https://www.boxingscene.com/kazuto-ioka-joshua-franco-title-unification-bout-eyed-new-years-eve-japan--169642).
