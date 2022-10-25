ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul just set a new boxing record, sets sights on hallowed UFC mark

Desert Diamond Arena, originally Glendale Arena and formerly known as Jobing.com Arena and Gila River Arena, has been in operation for nearly 20 years and yet never hosted a boxing event that generated more ticket revenue than the upcoming card headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. Not bad considering...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Volkanovski on Conor McGregor: 'I take that lightweight title, he knows there's an opportunity there'

Alexander Volkonvski thought his Twitter exchange with Conor McGregor was weird, but isn’t surprised that he took a shot at him. After featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) and newly crowned lightweight champ Islam Makhachev faced off in the octagon at UFC 280 to set up a potential superfight, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) tweeted that a fight between them would barely sell.
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Jake Paul’s boxing journey continues on Saturday, as the YouTube star takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out each opponent he has fought. Most recently, the American stopped ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December – going one better than the decision win he recorded against the American last August.Since then, Paul, 25, has seen bouts with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr fall through. Meanwhile, Silva is regarded by many as the greatest UFC fighter of all time, and the Brazilian has a 3-1 professional boxing record.At 47, age...
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

WBC president confirms Wilder vs. Ruiz to be sanctioned on Nov.8th

By Allan Fox: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed today that the Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr final heavyweight title eliminator would be sanctioned in the WBC’s November 8th convention. Wilder has already said that he’s willing to fight Ruiz Jr in a WBC eliminator. The only thing that...
FanSided

UFC Vegas 63: Chase Hooper is the fighter to watch

At UFC Vegas 63, Chase Hooper looks to improve his record to 12-2-1 and looks to win his second fight in a row. On Saturday, UFC Vegas 63 will be taking place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. The show will be headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar, and Arnold Allen. Also slated for the card we will see Tim Means take on Max Griffin in a welterweight bout and more. However, on the prelims show, we will see Chase Hooper take on Steve Garcia in a featherweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Did Women’s Boxing Carry The Sport In 2022?

By Vince Dwriter: When you break down the gender issue in professional sports, the men traditionally generate the higher revenue, and they’re the most entertaining, but for the year 2022, part of the trend was broken in the sport of boxing, as the female boxers consistently delivered the exciting high caliber bouts the fans wanted to see.
overtimeheroics.net

Carlos Mota Replaces Kleydson Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 63

The motto “hard work pays off” could not be more true for Carlos Mota. Carlos has been training for the day he would compete inside a UFC Octagon, and on short notice, Carlos Mota has a date – October 28, 2022. It seems to be the norm...
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Golovkin has four options, Bam Rodriguez, WBO

World Boxing News has learned Gennadiy Golovkin has two ordered opponents if the IBF and WBA middleweight champion decides to fight further into his forties. “GGG” lost last September for the second time in his career against Canelo Alvarez. He looked sluggish and old as he labored around the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 63 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Kattar vs. Allen

The Octagon returns from its international voyage this weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) for Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC’s) latest show inside its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 63’s main event sees Arnold Allen attempt to finally punch his way into contention at Calvin Kattar’s expense, while Max Griffin battles Tim Means in a clash of Welterweight veterans. In addition, Contender Series graduate, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, makes his promotional debut opposite Jared Vanderaa.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Liam Smith Could Face Eubank Jr, Brook or Go For World Title, Says Shalom

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is looking for the biggest fight possible, according to his promoter Ben Shalom of BOXXER. Smith's return may potentially land in the month of December. One possible option is Chris Eubank Jr. - who earlier this month was scheduled to face Conor Benn...
Boxing Scene

Fernando Martinez Aims To Face Ioka, Any World Champion at 115

Fernando Martinez would welcome title unification fights against any of the other boxers who hold 115-pound championships. The undefeated Martinez’s preference, though, is to face Japan’s Kazuto Ioka after making his next IBF junior bantamweight title defense, which could come against the IBF’s number one contender, the Philippines’ Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs). Ioka (29-2, 15 KOs), who owns the WBO junior bantamweight title, likely will need to beat WBA champ Joshua Franco (18-1-2, 8 KOs, 1 NC) in a unification fight December 31 in Tokyo for Martinez to secure that opportunity in 2023 (https://www.boxingscene.com/kazuto-ioka-joshua-franco-title-unification-bout-eyed-new-years-eve-japan--169642).
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy