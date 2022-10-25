ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Upworthy

Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume

At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
webcenterfairbanks.com

2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday. Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse. According to...
ASHLAND, VA
Daily Voice

Strangers Moved Into Maryland Couple's New Home And Won't Leave: Report

A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9. The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAJ

Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say

UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC12

One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia

The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
VIRGINIA STATE

