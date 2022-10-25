A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9. The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO