fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
popville.com
“suspect was hired by the victims to perform home improvement and remodeling work…placed a hidden camera, inside of the residence”
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Voyeurism offense that occurred between Monday, June 20, 2022 and Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Southwest. The suspect was hired by the victims to perform...
Upworthy
Reporter wears grape costume to support autistic boy suspended for wearing a banana costume
At football games, some spectators don the jersey of their preferred team. Some people even go so far as to paint their chests with a letter and/or their faces. A performer used a completely different strategy. Eleven years ago, Bryan Thompson, an autistic child, then 14 years old, ran across the football field donning a banana costume during halftime. The antic got him handcuffed and placed in a cop car. Bryan shared that he "simply wanted to make people happy," but the school did not agree. The good-hearted boy ended up getting suspended at the direction of Principal Karen Spillman, reported NBC.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Child found alone in Virginia motel has died
A mother and her boyfriend were charged with child neglect and abuse in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy found alone in an Ashland motel room, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
webcenterfairbanks.com
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday. Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse. According to...
Mount Airy veterinarian, deputy help save injured man and dogs in crash
A Frederick County Sheriff's deputy and a local veterinarian are being applauded for their efforts in treating a man and his dogs after they were injured in an October 14 car crash.
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
Strangers Moved Into Maryland Couple's New Home And Won't Leave: Report
A Maryland couple is coming forward with their story after they say squatters moved into their newly purchased home and are refusing to leave, reports WUSA 9. The couple's realtor, Melea King, states that at least two men moved into the home on Dragoo Place in Prince George's County, and placed signs up to stay away, blocking the couple from moving into their home. When the men were confronted about moving into the previously vacant and foreclosed on home, they presented the new owners with what police say was a bogus lease, the outlet continues.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Missing MD man at risk found in western PA, police say
UPDATE: The missing Maryland man has been found in western Pennsylvania and is safe, according to the City of Hyattsville Police Department. The original story can be found below. SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing man who has a serious health condition and they believe he could be in Somerset […]
Owner admits to mistake after restaurant stayed open with woman's body in restroom
LARGO, Md. — The owner of a popular Prince George's restaurant that stayed open after a woman died in the bathroom is pleading for forgiveness tonight from the community. The incident happened earlier this month at Jasper's Restaurant in Largo. Jasper's owner Fredric Rosenthal is apologizing to the community....
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
NBC Washington
Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say
The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
NBC Washington
‘Nightmare': Family Left With Questions About Case of Missing Maryland Man
Morris Vereen was one of almost 500 adults reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year, and his family and friends said they did everything they could to find him but were left worrying for months until they found out the truth. The day before Vereen disappeared, he...
NBC12
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and add to the more than 8,000 pounds of acorns he’s collected for the state over the past 13 years.
Woman accused of trying to run deputy off road, trying to get other to hit her in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said a woman is facing a list of charges after she tried to run a deputy off the road and attempted to get another deputy to hit her car with his. The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled Diana Turecky, 29, of Middletown, […]
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
alxnow.com
Tenant arrested for allegedly pointing handgun at landlord in West End apartment
A 23-year-old Alexandria man is being held without bond after allegedly pointing a handgun at his landlord in a West End apartment. The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, September 18, in an apartment in the 2800 block of Seay Street. The victim told police that his tenant, Khalil...
