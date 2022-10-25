ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton is in, but B-R is just outside in latest MIAA football power rankings

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSYsI_0imUeWMB00

The MIAA released its latest tournament football power rankings on Tuesday.

The rankings only include results entered before Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.

As of Tuesday morning, one Greater Taunton team is on pace to qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the latest power rankings:

Division 1

Who's in

  1. Franklin
  2. Springfield Central
  3. Central Catholic
  4. Xaverian Brothers
  5. Andover
  6. St. John's Prep
  7. Taunton
  8. Methuen
  9. Attleboro
  10. Brockton
  11. Wachusett
  12. Everett
  13. Shrewsbury
  14. Braintree
  15. Lynn Classical
  16. Boston College High

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

The Tigers (4-3) fell a spot from last week following their 3-0 loss to Division 3 No. 4 North Attleboro last Friday as their usually potent offense was held scoreless for the first time this week. Taunton will make the tournament, but a win over Division 1 No. 9 Attleboro on the road Friday is necessary for the Tigers to secure a first-round home game.

Division 2

Who's in

  1. Milford
  2. King Philip
  3. Peabody Veterans
  4. Chelmsford
  5. Catholic Memorial
  6. Marshfield
  7. Mansfield
  8. Wellesley
  9. Woburn
  10. Leominster
  11. Hingham
  12. Westford Academy
  13. North Andover
  14. Bishop Feehan
  15. Concord-Carlisle

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Bridgewater-Raynham (17)

Despite a strong 37-0 rout of Division 3 No. 20 Dartmouth last Thursday, and being on a three game winning streak, the Trojans (4-3) strangely fell a spot and now see themselves outside of a playoff spot with a game remaining. This makes Friday night's Homecoming game against Division 4 No. 6 Middleboro all the more important, with a win necessary to seal the final spot in the Division 2 postseason.

Division 3

Who's in

  1. Milton
  2. Wakefield
  3. Hanover
  4. North Attleboro
  5. Plymouth South
  6. Walpole
  7. Billerica Memorial
  8. Marblehead
  9. Whitman-Hanson Reg.
  10. Westfield
  11. Masconomet
  12. Westwood
  13. Silver Lake
  14. Oliver Ames
  15. Revere
  16. Somerset Berkley

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 4

Who's in

  1. Duxbury
  2. Grafton
  3. Holliston
  4. Bedford
  5. Tewksbury
  6. Middleborough
  7. Scituate
  8. Foxborough
  9. Marlborough
  10. Pembroke
  11. East Longmeadow
  12. Northampton
  13. Melrose
  14. Nashoba
  15. Longmeadow
  16. Danvers

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Cast your vote: Who is the Taunton Gazette Football Player of the Week for Week 7

Division 5

Who's in

  1. Hudson
  2. Shawsheen Valley
  3. North Reading
  4. Maynard
  5. Dover-Sherborn
  6. Old Rochester Regional
  7. Apponequet
  8. Watertown
  9. Bishop Fenwick
  10. Auburn
  11. Triton
  12. Fairhaven
  13. Worcester Tech
  14. Greater Lawrence Tech
  15. Bishop Stang
  16. Swampscott

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Bristol-Plymouth (21), Dighton-Rehoboth (28)

Despite beating Division 5 No. 32 Southeastern 34-17 last Thursday for their sixth straight win and sealing the Mayflower League Large title, it looks like the Craftsmen (6-1) will miss out on the Division 5 tournament as they sit five places outside a playoff spot with just a game remaining. A win over Division 7 No. 10 West Bridgewater Friday, while important, will likely do little to raise B-P's opposition rating, but a wide margin win combined with some other favorable results could see the Craftsmen slide in to a last minute playoff spot, as Division 5 No. 14 Greater Lawrence Tech (1-6) will not be able to reach the three win threshold to qualify for the tournament.

As for the Falcons (2-5), they fall a spot from last week after a 27-0 non-MIAA win over Plainfield (Conn.), with the game not counting towards the power rankings since it was against non-MIAA competition as was their previous win over Austin Prep of the NEPSAC, leaving D-R at 0-5 in terms of the MIAA power rankings. They wrap up their regular season Friday on the road against Division 4 No. 32 Greater New Bedford.

Division 6

Who's in?

  1. Stoneham
  2. Rockland
  3. St. Mary's
  4. Winthrop
  5. Lynnfield
  6. Abington
  7. Blackstone Valley
  8. Sandwich
  9. Oakmont
  10. Arlington Catholic
  11. Bellingham
  12. East Bridgewater
  13. Assabet Valley
  14. Archbishop Williams
  15. Norwell

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 7

Who's in?

  1. West Boylston
  2. Amesbury
  3. Millbury
  4. Cohasset
  5. Saint Bernard's
  6. Uxbridge
  7. Clinton
  8. Wahconah
  9. Ayer Shirley
  10. West Bridgewater
  11. Boston Latin Academy
  12. Northbridge
  13. Tyngsborough
  14. Lunenburg
  15. Hamilton-Wenham
  16. Mashpee

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 8

Who's in?

  1. Lowell Catholic
  2. Hull
  3. Manchester Essex
  4. Old Colony
  5. Oxford
  6. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
  7. Cathedral
  8. Lee
  9. Brighton
  10. Nashoba Valley Tech
  11. Carver
  12. Randolph
  13. Quaboag
  14. Murdock
  15. Millis
  16. Ware

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

