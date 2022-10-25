Taunton is in, but B-R is just outside in latest MIAA football power rankings
The MIAA released its latest tournament football power rankings on Tuesday.
The rankings only include results entered before Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.
As of Tuesday morning, one Greater Taunton team is on pace to qualify for the playoffs.
Here's a look at the latest power rankings:
Division 1
Who's in
- Franklin
- Springfield Central
- Central Catholic
- Xaverian Brothers
- Andover
- St. John's Prep
- Taunton
- Methuen
- Attleboro
- Brockton
- Wachusett
- Everett
- Shrewsbury
- Braintree
- Lynn Classical
- Boston College High
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
The Tigers (4-3) fell a spot from last week following their 3-0 loss to Division 3 No. 4 North Attleboro last Friday as their usually potent offense was held scoreless for the first time this week. Taunton will make the tournament, but a win over Division 1 No. 9 Attleboro on the road Friday is necessary for the Tigers to secure a first-round home game.
Division 2
Who's in
- Milford
- King Philip
- Peabody Veterans
- Chelmsford
- Catholic Memorial
- Marshfield
- Mansfield
- Wellesley
- Woburn
- Leominster
- Hingham
- Westford Academy
- North Andover
- Bishop Feehan
- Concord-Carlisle
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Bridgewater-Raynham (17)
Despite a strong 37-0 rout of Division 3 No. 20 Dartmouth last Thursday, and being on a three game winning streak, the Trojans (4-3) strangely fell a spot and now see themselves outside of a playoff spot with a game remaining. This makes Friday night's Homecoming game against Division 4 No. 6 Middleboro all the more important, with a win necessary to seal the final spot in the Division 2 postseason.
Division 3
Who's in
- Milton
- Wakefield
- Hanover
- North Attleboro
- Plymouth South
- Walpole
- Billerica Memorial
- Marblehead
- Whitman-Hanson Reg.
- Westfield
- Masconomet
- Westwood
- Silver Lake
- Oliver Ames
- Revere
- Somerset Berkley
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 4
Who's in
- Duxbury
- Grafton
- Holliston
- Bedford
- Tewksbury
- Middleborough
- Scituate
- Foxborough
- Marlborough
- Pembroke
- East Longmeadow
- Northampton
- Melrose
- Nashoba
- Longmeadow
- Danvers
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 5
Who's in
- Hudson
- Shawsheen Valley
- North Reading
- Maynard
- Dover-Sherborn
- Old Rochester Regional
- Apponequet
- Watertown
- Bishop Fenwick
- Auburn
- Triton
- Fairhaven
- Worcester Tech
- Greater Lawrence Tech
- Bishop Stang
- Swampscott
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Bristol-Plymouth (21), Dighton-Rehoboth (28)
Despite beating Division 5 No. 32 Southeastern 34-17 last Thursday for their sixth straight win and sealing the Mayflower League Large title, it looks like the Craftsmen (6-1) will miss out on the Division 5 tournament as they sit five places outside a playoff spot with just a game remaining. A win over Division 7 No. 10 West Bridgewater Friday, while important, will likely do little to raise B-P's opposition rating, but a wide margin win combined with some other favorable results could see the Craftsmen slide in to a last minute playoff spot, as Division 5 No. 14 Greater Lawrence Tech (1-6) will not be able to reach the three win threshold to qualify for the tournament.
As for the Falcons (2-5), they fall a spot from last week after a 27-0 non-MIAA win over Plainfield (Conn.), with the game not counting towards the power rankings since it was against non-MIAA competition as was their previous win over Austin Prep of the NEPSAC, leaving D-R at 0-5 in terms of the MIAA power rankings. They wrap up their regular season Friday on the road against Division 4 No. 32 Greater New Bedford.
Division 6
Who's in?
- Stoneham
- Rockland
- St. Mary's
- Winthrop
- Lynnfield
- Abington
- Blackstone Valley
- Sandwich
- Oakmont
- Arlington Catholic
- Bellingham
- East Bridgewater
- Assabet Valley
- Archbishop Williams
- Norwell
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 7
Who's in?
- West Boylston
- Amesbury
- Millbury
- Cohasset
- Saint Bernard's
- Uxbridge
- Clinton
- Wahconah
- Ayer Shirley
- West Bridgewater
- Boston Latin Academy
- Northbridge
- Tyngsborough
- Lunenburg
- Hamilton-Wenham
- Mashpee
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 8
Who's in?
- Lowell Catholic
- Hull
- Manchester Essex
- Old Colony
- Oxford
- KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
- Cathedral
- Lee
- Brighton
- Nashoba Valley Tech
- Carver
- Randolph
- Quaboag
- Murdock
- Millis
- Ware
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
