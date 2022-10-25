ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce Central rallies to win District 12 boys bowling championship

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
JENSEN BEACH — Redeeming their few downfalls they've had a team this season for the Fort Pierce Central boys bowling team was what the Cobras stared in the face Tuesday.

At Jensen Beach Bowl, Fort Pierce Central had to recover from the losers bracket of the Baker games and pulled off two victories over Somerset College Prep in the final to win the District 12 championship for the program's first title ever.

Entering the event with just one loss all season that came to Martin County, Fort Pierce Central qualified third for bracket play in Tuesday's morning competition.

The Cobras defeated the Tigers in their first match but Somerset College Prep got the better of Fort Pierce Central that kicked the Cobras right into a must-win scenario to keep their season alive.

After Martin County eliminated Treasure Coast, Fort Pierce Central took care of the Tigers to set up the championship in which the Cobras needed to beat the Spartans twice.

Forcing a deciding Baker game defeating Somerset College Prep 3-1, the Cobras bowled one of their best games of the season leading 2-1 as Fort Pierce Central totaled seven strikes and four spares to secure the team's first district title.

Fort Pierce Central's five-man rotation with William Auriemma, Nathan Mondo, Christian White, Daniel Heidebrecht and Charlie Passanante got the job done in the afternoon and in the morning, Passanante, Auriemma, White and Heidebrecht all finished in the top 15 individually.

Both the Cobras and the Spartans will head to Orlando to compete at the Boardwalk Bowl on Nov. 1-3.

Along with the two teams, Martin County's John Pedigo will also compete as an individual after bowling the high three-game series in the morning with a 639 that included a high game of 223 to take the top overall spot.

District 12 Boys Bowling Championship

Team totals

Somerset College Prep 2,765, Martin County 2,684, Fort Pierce Central 2,674, Treasure Coast 2,407, Jensen Beach 2,288, Port St. Lucie 2,234, Centennial 2,125, Sebring 2,075, Vero Beach 2,029, Sebastian River 2,000, South Fork 1,761, Lincoln Park Academy 1,706

Top 15 individuals

1. John Pedigo (MC) 639, 2. Isaiah Jackson (S) 631, 3. Quinn Bostic (SCP) 626, T4. Ethan Paglione (TC) 622, T4. Charlie Passanante (FPC) 622, 6. Dylan Beck (SCP) 592, 7. Charles Michael Green (SR) 586, 8. William Auriemma (FPC) 576, 9. Christian White (FPC) 575, 10. Christopher Tran (MC) 567, 11. Joel Ellis (SCP) 566, 12. James Briggs (PSL) 545, 13. Chase McNamara (JB) 539, 14. Daniel Heidebrecht (FPC) 516, 15. Lemarion Woods (C) 509, T15. Andrew Medeiros (SCP) 509

Bryan Cooney is a high school sports reporter at TCPalm, part of the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at bcooney@gannett.com and also on Twitter at @Bryan_Cooney.

Comments / 0

