Charleston, SC

live5news.com

4 wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. At least two of the victims are believed to be children, but as of Sunday morning, authorities had not confirmed the exact ages of the victims, Sgt. Lee Mixon said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: 4 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left several injured at an apartment complex in West Ashley. According to Charleston Police Department, police were dispatched to the Orleans Garden Apartments on Hazelwood Drive for multiple reports of gunshots in the area at 3:24 a.m. Dispatch received reports that multiple […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man charged as accessory in deadly Allway Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department confirms to ABC News 4. Tyreece Smith, 32, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning charged as an...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a crash Friday night killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time of the incident. Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim had been struck by a vehicle. The...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fatal crash in Berkeley County leaves one dead

Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday at 1:10 a.m. , the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at College Park Road near Red Oak Circle. One car was involved, and the driver was transported to Trident Hospital where they passed away due to their injuries, according to authorities.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Man dies after jumping from I-26 overpass during traffic stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A traffic stop turned deadly when a man jumped from an overpass along Ashley Phosphate Road onto Interstate 26. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A passenger in the vehicle...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating fatal car-vs-pedestrian crash in Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Ravenel. According to CCSO, the incident happened on Highway 17 southbound near Edwards Drive around 7:15 p.m. Reports say a Chevrolet SUV was heading south on Highway 17 when it struck...
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

