live5news.com
4 wounded in early-morning shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Sunday morning to a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. At least two of the victims are believed to be children, but as of Sunday morning, authorities had not confirmed the exact ages of the victims, Sgt. Lee Mixon said.
CPD: 4 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartment
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting that left several injured at an apartment complex in West Ashley. According to Charleston Police Department, police were dispatched to the Orleans Garden Apartments on Hazelwood Drive for multiple reports of gunshots in the area at 3:24 a.m. Dispatch received reports that multiple […]
abcnews4.com
Man charged as accessory in deadly Allway Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department confirms to ABC News 4. Tyreece Smith, 32, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning charged as an...
abcnews4.com
Charleston police want help identifying man, woman after King Street assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man and woman tied to an assault in downtown Charleston that took place on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the area of INK Rooftop & Lounge. The first person is described as a...
live5news.com
Pedestrian fatally struck near Ravenel, deputies investigating
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a crash Friday night killed a pedestrian who was standing in the road at the time of the incident. Deputies responded at approximately 7:15 p.m. to Highway 17 near Edwards Drive where the victim had been struck by a vehicle. The...
Police: Motorcyclist ‘popped a wheelie’ before South Carolina crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It […]
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash in Berkeley County leaves one dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Saturday at 1:10 a.m. , the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision at College Park Road near Red Oak Circle. One car was involved, and the driver was transported to Trident Hospital where they passed away due to their injuries, according to authorities.
abcnews4.com
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
Sheriff: Man dead after jumping from overpass during traffic stop in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass for traffic violations. During the stop, authorities said a […]
Police identify man accused in deadly Summerville hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department identified a man accused in a deadly Wednesday night shooting at a hotel off Holiday Drive. Michael Profit was arrested on a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to the Hampton Inn shortly after 9:00 p.m. […]
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
live5news.com
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee. Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021. One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on […]
abcnews4.com
Man dies after jumping from I-26 overpass during traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A traffic stop turned deadly when a man jumped from an overpass along Ashley Phosphate Road onto Interstate 26. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A passenger in the vehicle...
live5news.com
Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
counton2.com
CCSO investigating fatal car-vs-pedestrian crash in Ravenel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision in Ravenel. According to CCSO, the incident happened on Highway 17 southbound near Edwards Drive around 7:15 p.m. Reports say a Chevrolet SUV was heading south on Highway 17 when it struck...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
live5news.com
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
live5news.com
Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
