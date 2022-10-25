Pittsfield PD body camera program moving forward

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Pittsfield Police Department is getting closer to getting body cameras for some of its officers. Eight officers, who were selected for a pilot program, started initial training earlier in the month and are tentatively scheduled to start a testing and evaluation period this week.

The city council voted unanimously to equip officers with body cameras and dashboard cameras in response to the deadly officer-involved shooting in March. Miguel Estrella , 22, was shot and killed when officers responded to reports of a man cutting himself with a knife. His family said he was suffering from a mental health crisis .

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office found the shooting was an act of self-defense .

