Our top story the past two days has been the widespread, powerful wind gusts 45-65+ mph. The relentless winds are finally beginning to calm down tonight as the storm pulls east. Those strong winds brought some very chilly air as temperatures dipped 15-20° below average. Highs were more in line with early December than late October! The ABQ metro only reached 50° this afternoon while temps remained in the 40s north with wind chills in the 30s! Deep freezes are in effect this evening for much of central NM including the Rio Grande Valley where temps will plummet near freezing for the first time in 6+ months.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO