ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Rams and Storm boys make state soccer field

The 12-team boys’ Class 5A state soccer tournament brackets were released Sunday, and both City of Vision teams made the cut, although barely. The Rio Rancho boys and Cleveland boys secured the final two slots, 11 and 12, respectively. Rio Rancho boys. Cibola 1, Rams 0: At another team’s...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Sundevils Eyeing Playoff Berth Despite Loss to Moriarty

Española Valley High School sophomore Victor Parra teamed up reflecting on his bond with senior quarterback Nate Chacon, and the impact he is having on his teammate’s senior season. About his two touchdown catches in a great game, he said, “I wanted those to go for Nate, to...
ESPANOLA, NM
rrobserver.com

Storm topple visiting Rams in 4, keeping 1-5A title hopes alive

Cleveland’s Haylie Griego dives and keeps a ball in play in the first set Tuesday evening, as teammates Aubrey Ortiz (1) and Sophia Bacahui (3) stand by if more help is needed. (Herron photo) Cleveland High School maintained its quest to repeat as District 1-5A volleyball champs Tuesday night...
CLEVELAND, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Vision championship game is Friday night

Of course you are, and you have been since August. But tomorrow night, you’d better get to Lightning Bolt Stadium early, because it’s time for the annual City of Vision championship game: Rio Rancho at Cleveland. This game decides the City of Vison’s best team. In the...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo basketball to host exhibition games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Both the Lobo men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to host exhibition games this weekend. The men’s team is playing CSU Pueblo, and fans will get an opportunity to see the Lobos new front court of Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, as well as the returning star-studded back court. Since it’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho Players stage ‘Almost, Maine’; it opens Friday

“Almost Maine” actors James Torres and Jessica Enger chat before a dress rehearsal. (Gary Herron/Observer) If the newest production by the Rio Rancho Players had been “Almost, North Dakota” instead of “Almost, Maine,” Jessica Enger probably would have skipped the auditions. She’s had enough acting...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque TV station to open bureau in RR

KOB4 is coming to Rio Rancho. The Albuquerque-based television station plans to set up a bureau in the Edit House Productions at 640 Quantum Rd. Said KOB 4 news director Tim Maestas: “Reporter Brianna Wilson will be assigned to regular duty at the new location. Rio Rancho and Sandoval...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lottery wins industry best game award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Lottery has won an award for one of its scratchers. The HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home Scratcher has been recognized as the best new instant game of the year by a North American lottery organization. The scratcher launched in March and costs $5. It features prizes up to $100,000 with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sandia Peak Tram to temporarily close for fall maintenance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandia Peak Tram Tram will be closed for fall maintenance. The closure will be from Tuesday, November 1, through Wednesday, November 9. The Tramp and TEN 3 will reopen to the public on November 10. According to a news release, upon reopening for maintenance, TEN 3 will have new dining hours. It will be open Sunday, Monday, and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will also be open Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Breezy afternoon before next fall storm system

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the calm before the storm, with mostly dry and sunny conditions expected across the state. Temperatures will warm a few more degrees into this afternoon, but still remain below average across the central and northern parts of the state. Cloud coverage may begin pushing in north late tonight ahead of a low pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City hosts ‘Fall Make & Take’ Halloween event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is hosting a “Fall Make & Take” event. Attendees can bring their families out for a night of pumpkin painting, games, and treats. The pumpkins you decorate can also be taken home. The free event is happening Friday, October...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Still breezy, very cold night ahead

Our top story the past two days has been the widespread, powerful wind gusts 45-65+ mph. The relentless winds are finally beginning to calm down tonight as the storm pulls east. Those strong winds brought some very chilly air as temperatures dipped 15-20° below average. Highs were more in line with early December than late October! The ABQ metro only reached 50° this afternoon while temps remained in the 40s north with wind chills in the 30s! Deep freezes are in effect this evening for much of central NM including the Rio Grande Valley where temps will plummet near freezing for the first time in 6+ months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course

This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Calm day, good day for pie

Today will be a very calm day with a small breeze once in a while. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “One more day of warmer and calmer weather before a storm system Thursday brings the next sharp cool down, windy weather, and snow to the northern mountains.”. It is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
lbmjournal.com

Boise Cascade expands Albuquerque distribution center

Boise Cascade’s Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division has announced the acquisition of 4.67 acres of land adjacent to its Albuquerque, New Mexico branch. The land purchase agreement was signed Monday, Oct. 17. The existing operating facility consists of 13 acres with 78,000 square feet of covered storage. This BMD location services the New Mexico, West Texas, and Juarez markets.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

School bus crashes into parked car in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department motor unit responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning. Officials say the crash happened near Montclaire Dr. and Candelaria Rd. when the bus reportedly crashed into several parked cars. Albuquerque police say the driver fell asleep and crashed into a parked car sending it into other […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy