Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million
The estimated Powerball® jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, draw has been increased to $700 million. This is the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history, according to press release from NM Lottery. “Jackpots this large do not come around often. It’s easy to get caught up...
NM turnout hits 12% so far
SANTA FE — About 12% of registered voters in New Mexico have already cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 election — either at early-voting locations or by absentee. More than 165,000 ballots have been cast so far, according to figures released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s Office.
Cleveland nabs top honors at NM band pageant
Cleveland High School grabbed top honors in the NM Pageant of Bands in the 5A division. The high school also won first in People’s Choice, brass, woodwinds, percussion, soloist and color guard. Rio Rancho High School placed third. Organ Mountain finished second. Rio Rancho High School’s stadium was loaded...
