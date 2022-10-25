Letter to the Editor: In response to “USDA Director and State Superintendent visit AUHSD Food Services at Magnolia High School”

Read full article on original website
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange now offering free in-person human resources trainings to Orange County businesses
The County of Orange (County), in partnership with the Orange County Workforce Development Board (OCWDB) and the California Employers Association (CEA), is now offering Human Resources (HR) trainings for employers in person in addition to online at no cost. Since July 2021, the County has offered free monthly webinars on...
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
Long Beach business owners call it, "The dumping of the homeless." They are partially blaming Los Angeles' Metro for Long Beach's 62% increase in the homeless population over the last two years.
wasteadvantagemag.com
OC Waste & Recycling Offers Free Compost to Orange County Residents on November 5th
OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a county-wide Compost Giveaway at Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill), Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill). Orange County residents can pick up free compost on Saturday, November 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress issues Request for Proposals for Internal Affairs Investigation Services
The City of Cypress is requesting proposals from qualified firms to establish a contract(s) for Internal Affairs Investigation Services. The goal of internal affairs is to ensure that the integrity of the department is maintained through a system of internal discipline where fairness and justice are assured by objective, impartial investigation and review.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos invites public to submit specific environmental concerns for proposed 246 residential unit project for 4665 Lampson Avenue
The City of Los Alamitos will commence preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for a potential residential project at 4665 Lampson Avenue in the City of Los Alamitos. The City has invited the public to submit written comments concerning specific environmental concerns. The NOP public comment period ends Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Please send your written comments to the City staff contact identified below, and please include your name, address, and contact information in your correspondence.
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
OC Voters Are Picking a New Judge – Between Peggy Huang and Michele Bell. How Do They Answer Key Questions?
Judges are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, tasked with administering justice on everything from personal injury lawsuits to murder cases. And they’re among the toughest offices for voters to pick from because there’s such little information about the people running. This time around, there’s only...
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Veterans Day
In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022. No street sweeping services will be provided on the holiday. Streets will be swept as scheduled on all other days. Trash pickup will remain as scheduled.
kpcc.org
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does
‘Builder’s Remedy’ Is Forcing SoCal Cities To Accept Plans For Thousands Of Housing Units — We Break Down What The Little Known Law Does. City inaction towards properly accommodating the development of housing to match the growth of the population in Santa Monica may lead to thousands of new developments in the area. Using a little known law known as “builder’s remedy,” A developer has already submitted plans for over 4,000 new apartments in the city alone, meanwhile developers in several dozen other Southern California municipalities could be the next cities to submit plans of their own. A Redondo Beach developer has already submitted materials for 2,000 units. This legal gray area is most likely to affect wealthier areas with fewer established housing units and the potential for a high return of profit. Here to explain this latest development in the housing crisis is Emily Sawicki, staff writer for the Santa Monica Daily Press and Dave Rand, Founding member of Rand Paster & Nelson LLP who specializes in land use law and governmental regulatory matters.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 27, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, October 27, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s...
lavistamchs.com
MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa
At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
foxla.com
How to apply for Long Beach's guaranteed income pilot program
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A new city program in Long Beach is offering some residents a guaranteed monthly income boost for one year. The Long Beach Pledge will provide $500 per month to 250-single-headed families with children who live at or below the poverty line. Additionally, program participants will also...
oc-breeze.com
City of Los Alamitos announces appointment to fill vacant City Council seat
At its Special meeting of October 24, 2022, the City Council of the City of Los Alamitos appointed Trisha Murphy to the City Council District 2 position with a term expiring November 2024. Shelly Hasselbrink. Mayor. Tanya Doby. Mayor Pro Tem. Mark Chirco. Council Member. Trisha Murphy. Council Member. Jordan...
newsantaana.com
Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision
Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes. More information to follow. Art Pedroza started Orange County's first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
One Good BBQ Joint in Arcadia
Long before the internet my father, Elmer Dills, would go into a restaurant and steal a copy of the menu for the restaurant he was reviewing. Why? Simply so he could remember all the dishes that were offered and their prices so he could ensure that his article was correct.
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
