u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Gearing Up for 400% Rally, According to Crypto Analyst Tone Vays – Here’s His Timeline
Experienced crypto trader and analyst Tone Vays is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a six-figure price in 2023. In a Kitco News interview, the veteran crypto trader says that Bitcoin’s next halving cycle will trigger a bull run next year. Vays says that he will be “surprised” if...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Makes BTC Prediction for Next Four Months
A popular crypto trader says Bitcoin (BTC) has hit its bottom and the beginning of a bull run is now imminent. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 536,100 Twitter followers the opportunity to purchase Bitcoin under $20,000 won’t last long. “Every day Bitcoin is under $20,000 is...
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto Analyst Says '$20,000 Is The New $4000'
PlanB, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, noticed a pattern of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price action that resembled the one that preceded an epic rally from $4,000 to $69,000. The crypto analyst tells his 1.8 million followers on Twitter that “$20,000 is the new $4,000” for BTC. What Happened: Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes By 1,860% – Why Investors Should Take Note Of This
Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that is a spin-off of dog-themed crypto Dogecoin, is counting on massive token burning rates to stop its decline. Over the last 24 hours, over 45 million SHIB Tokens were burned. During the same time frame, Shiba Inu failed to increase its trading price. Analysts think...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
itechpost.com
10 Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin
The first cryptocurrency built on a decentralized blockchain still holds the palm in terms of market capitalization. Moreover, bitcoin does not let competitors get close to it, becoming a household name when it comes to digital money. However, the brand new blockchains like DecimalChain with its Decimal cryptocurrency have become worthy rivals to BTC.
NEWSBTC
8 Top Cryptocurrency Under $1 to Invest in 2022
While Bitcoin trades for thousands of dollars, some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in right now change hands at just a few cents per token. Therefore, the purpose of this article is to discuss the best cryptocurrency under $1 to buy today. The 8 Best Crypto Under $1 to...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Investor Frank Giustra Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says Political Establishment Wants To Take Out BTC
Mining magnate Frank Giustra is issuing a warning to Bitcoin holders, saying that the global political establishment may attempt to make a move to destroy BTC. In a new interview with Daniela Cambone of Stansberry Research, Giustra says that the leading authorities of the world are likely planning on creating their own jurisdiction on the blockchain and probably don’t want Bitcoin as competition.
bitcoinist.com
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Rally Above $20,000 Triggers Over $800,000,000 in Liquidations – Analysts Outline What’s Next for BTC
Nearly 120,000 crypto traders are having their positions obliterated over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) launches an abrupt rally above $20,000. Data from derivatives trading analytics platform Coinglass reveals that on October 25th, more than $806.39 million worth of long and short positions were liquidated as the crypto markets at large pulled off a sudden rally led by Bitcoin.
The Reason Behind Ethereum Massive Rally In Price In the Last 24 Hours
Ether’s price has spiked by about 15% in 24 hours, with the crypto now hovering at around $1,532. Ether had been under $1,500 for over a month. CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam recently said that he didn’t think Ether was a security. This could have contributed to the price bump.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Price Predicted to Crash 50% While This New Crypto’s Price Could 10x Before 2023
Shiba Inu is one of the most famous meme coins in the crypto space but while it has struggled to make any gains in 2022, crypto analytics platform Dash 2 Trade is expected to make significant gains – and secured almost $2 million in just three days after its presale went live.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin, Cardano, XRP and One Ethereum Competitor Are Now Flashing Bullish Signal: Santiment
Blockchain analytics firm Santiment says one metric indicates bullishness for four crypto assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Cardano (ADA). The crypto analytics platform says that trader sentiment has turned positive for BTC, ADA, Binance Coin (BNB), and XRP on expectations of a market upturn in the fourth quarter. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Adds Custody Support for 14 Ethereum (ETH)-Based Altcoins, Spurring Rallies Up to 20%
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is expanding its suite of digital assets by adding custody support for over a dozen Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins. Coinbase says it’s adding 14 new cryptocurrencies to the growing roster of virtual currencies in its Coinbase Custody cold storage trust. Coinbase Custody, which launched...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says One Altcoin Showing Tons of Strength With Bitcoin Breakout This Week ‘Almost Inevitable’
A popular analyst says he has his radar locked on one altcoin that’s flashing a lot of strength amid the crypto market doldrums. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 636,500 Twitter followers that crypto bulls should consider adding Binance Coin (BNB) to their portfolio. “Also, something to add...
