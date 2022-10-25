In Valparaiso, meteorologists say this has been the largest rain event of 2022 in the city. A tweet from the National Weather Service Chicago early this morning said through 4am, Valpo has measured 2.65 inches of rainfall, more than Valparaiso has seen in the last two and a half months and the largest rain event of the year so far. Chicago’s O’Hare recorded about three-quarters of an inch through early today. In Indianapolis Tuesday evening, Indy got .12 inches of rain in a 25-minute period, the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis tweeted, noting that up until yesterday the city had only seen .09 inches for the entire month.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO