Two area ice skaters ready to represent Omaha on a national stage

By Ron Johnson
 2 days ago
Two figure skating teens from Omaha are gearing up for the national stage and they are the first pair from the area to do so in decades.

Thirteen-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have found their own ways to figure skating. Camille got exposed to ice skating through her mother while Thomas found the sport through hockey.

Then, they found each other — quickly becoming a package deal.

"We both figure skated individually with the same coach and we became friends and hung out a lot," Camille said. "When he got the idea to try pair skating, I got asked if I wanted to do it with him."

The match has proven successful as they're now headed to the U.S. Figure Skating Pairs Finals. Camille and Thomas are the first Omaha natives to achieve that in 35 years.

"I was a bit dumbfounded," McClure said. "I didn't realize how long it had been since someone’s been to one of these competitions."

The two aren’t letting the magnitude of that phase them and they’re just happy to share in the success of doing something they love.

"It’s fun being out on the ice with people you know and are friends with," Camille said.

The U.S. Figure Skater Pairs Finals will be held in East Lansing Michigan November 7-10. Thomas is also competing in the Men’s Freeskate.

