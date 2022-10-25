Ollie's opens in Shelby

A popular bargain store opens today in Shelby.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet for months has hung a banner announcing it would open a new store at 1645 E. Dixon Blvd. It will occupy the space previously held by Big Lots, which moved over to Shelby Marketplace in 2021.

First opened in Pennsylvania in 1982, Ollie's brands itself as the country's largest retailer of closeout merchandise. The company buys excess merchandise from name brand retailors and then sells those items in its stores. The company operates more than 400 stores nationwide including locations in Gastonia and Forest City.

The Shelby location is one of six new Ollie’s locations opening across the country in the next month.