ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

Ollie's opens in Shelby

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQsAq_0imUaDgm00

A popular bargain store opens today in Shelby.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet for months has hung a banner announcing it would open a new store at 1645 E. Dixon Blvd. It will occupy the space previously held by Big Lots, which moved over to Shelby Marketplace in 2021.

First opened in Pennsylvania in 1982, Ollie's brands itself as the country's largest retailer of closeout merchandise. The company buys excess merchandise from name brand retailors and then sells those items in its stores. The company operates more than 400 stores nationwide including locations in Gastonia and Forest City.

The Shelby location is one of six new Ollie’s locations opening across the country in the next month.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Costco Selling World’s Largest Jigsaw Puzzle

CHARLOTTE, NC — Costco now sells the “world’s largest jigsaw puzzle.” The puzzle is made up of 60,000 pieces, it’s 29ft long and 8ft tall. To make it easier, the puzzle can be divided into 60 smaller puzzles. It features a picture of the map with different famous landmarks in lieu of the ocean.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

More development could be coming to downtown Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — New development could be coming to downtown Gastonia. A Charlotte-based developer, Highline Partners, plans to build a mixed-use project at the former Central Branch YMCA site, which is located next to CaroMont Health Park stadium. Gastonia's intergovernmental relations and economic development committee are meeting Tuesday to...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

The income you need to afford rent in CLT

Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. Police say Quintin Roark was spotted in rural Gaston County on July 12th. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury home on Lake Norman fetches $5.6M after dramatic renovation

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A posh estate on the shores of Lake Norman that recently underwent a dramatic renovation has sold for more than $5.6 million. It’s the priciest sale so far this year in The Point, a community in Mooresville that’s centered around the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, according to a press release from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Susan Jakubowski of Premier Sotheby’s Mooresville office exclusively marketed the listing; the firm’s Haley Fay represented the buyer, who remains a mystery due to the use of LLCs.
MOORESVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina

Splurging on a meal out at a restaurant always seems like a great idea until the check comes and you see just how much money you have to give up. That is what makes finding a great restaurant that is also affordable even more special. Cheapism knows how important saving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The McDonald’s McRib On Farewell Tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Time is running out to taste the McDonald’s McRib. The pork sandwich is back for a limited time. After November 20th, it will disappear. The McRib is a popular menu items at McDonald’s, but it comes and goes. In 2005, it went into semi-retirement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Banks Are Low-Balling Your Savings Account

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– It may be hard for you to notice the interest you’re earning on the money in your savings account. Banks are paying out 1% interest or less on those accounts. According to the FDIC, the average savings account still pays less than half of one percent. There are better options if you want your savings to earn you more money. Consumer reporter, John Matarese breaks down how much some online banks are paying in interest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family searching for missing Gaston County father

This crash involves a tractor-trailer and at least one other car. Police are searching for the car that belonged to a 32-year-old woman who was murdered in Charlotte. The Race will be hosted at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2023. The respiratory illness RSV is spreading more aggressively this season. Updated:...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

New Rock Hill speed limits go into effect

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Drivers slow down as you cruise through neighborhoods in Rock Hill. The council formally made the change last night lowering the speed in residential areas from 35 to 30 miles per hour, which is similar to other cities and areas in the state including Charleston, Lancaster County and Fort Mill.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Star

The Star

3K+
Followers
663
Post
391K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy