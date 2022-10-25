Read full article on original website
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 2,598 new COVID cases, 28 deaths, since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Monday, Oct. 24, reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, down slightly from the 392 reported Saturday.
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
CHOC seeing record-setting respiratory virus pediatric cases alongside nation
Doctors say the influx of patients is largely due to the spike in respiratory virus cases in children, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and rhino and enterovirus, which spread through droplets and respiratory secretions.
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
There Are 30,000 Waitlist Spots For Section 8 Housing In LA. So Far 180,000 Have Applied
Once the application period closes, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles will randomly select 30,000 applicants for the waitlist.
Recent attacks by homeless individuals in L.A. a symptom of a broader issue, homeless advocate says
Recent random attacks by homeless people have left some concerned for their safety on the streets of Los Angeles. One homeless man was arrested and faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed multiple people in Long Beach on Oct. 14. A woman also spent time recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after a homeless man allegedly […]
theavtimes.com
USC: Pollution, stress contribute to low birth-weight babies for Hispanics
Air pollution and stress contribute to low birth-weight babies for Hispanic women in Los Angeles County, according to a USC study published Tuesday, Oct. 25. The findings suggest that protecting pregnant women from air pollution may improve birth weight, especially among stressed-out mothers living in environmentally burdened neighborhoods. “Although air...
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
beckersasc.com
Spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of LA says letting insurance companies run health systems will create ‘an even further divorced, two-tiered system’
Brian Gantwerker, MD, is a spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles. Dr. Gantwerker will serve on the panels “The Easy Way ASCs Can Become Patient-centric in the Digital Age” and “Best Ideas to Balance Patient, Surgeon and Employee Needs Without Breaking the Budget” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
More People Are Worried About Homeless Attacks Without Provocation
In Southern California, many people are worried about their safety as a result of recent random attacks increase by homeless people.
LASD secretary files latest employee lawsuit against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
wasteadvantagemag.com
OC Waste & Recycling Offers Free Compost to Orange County Residents on November 5th
OC Waste & Recycling (OCWR) announces a county-wide Compost Giveaway at Bee Canyon Greenery (Frank R. Bowerman Landfill), Valencia Greenery (Olinda Alpha Landfill) and Capistrano Greenery (Prima Deshecha Landfill). Orange County residents can pick up free compost on Saturday, November 5, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last.
2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale
Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A male was […]
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
