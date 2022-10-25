ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theavtimes.com

LA County reports 2,598 new COVID cases, 28 deaths, since Saturday

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department on Monday, Oct. 24, reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, down slightly from the 392 reported Saturday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is the only mode of transportation for thousands of people across Los Angeles County. For those experiencing homelessness, the trains are also a place for rest and sleep; a somewhat safer location than sleeping on the streets. "You have to be...
LONG BEACH, CA
Laist.com

LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theavtimes.com

USC: Pollution, stress contribute to low birth-weight babies for Hispanics

Air pollution and stress contribute to low birth-weight babies for Hispanic women in Los Angeles County, according to a USC study published Tuesday, Oct. 25. The findings suggest that protecting pregnant women from air pollution may improve birth weight, especially among stressed-out mothers living in environmentally burdened neighborhoods. “Although air...
kion546.com

1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckersasc.com

Spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of LA says letting insurance companies run health systems will create ‘an even further divorced, two-tiered system’

Brian Gantwerker, MD, is a spine neurosurgeon at The Craniospinal Center of Los Angeles. Dr. Gantwerker will serve on the panels “The Easy Way ASCs Can Become Patient-centric in the Digital Age” and “Best Ideas to Balance Patient, Surgeon and Employee Needs Without Breaking the Budget” at Becker’s ASC Annual Meeting. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-29 in Chicago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 stabbed to death at Kohl’s in Palmdale

Authorities are investigating the stabbing deaths of two people at Kohl’s department store in Palmdale Thursday. The stabbings occurred just before noon in the parking lot of the Kohl’s, located at 39850 10th St. West. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A male was […]
PALMDALE, CA
The Malibu Times

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million

A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

