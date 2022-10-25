Read full article on original website
Marlene Burch
1d ago
We'll have to check it out see'ings how we're just a hop skip & s jump away. Oh Yeah, we're in our 50's, are we to old for "Trick or Treating?" Because I love chocolate! ❤ 😃
Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display
As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in Muskegon area
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Halloween is fast approaching, and that means costumed trick-or-treaters will be out on that spooky night when it is acceptable to fill pillowcases and buckets full of candy. The holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 31 this year. Since it is the start of the school week,...
Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The costumes are (hopefully) ready to go and eager children are ready to stock up on their favorite candy. But before you step out the door, a few simple tips can help your Halloween be the perfect blend of safe and spooky. Dr. Purva Grover,...
13 Reads: Lost town of Singapore featured in new novel
LOWELL, Mich. — She fled communism twice, has lived all over the world, and now calls Lowell home. Emma Palova is a journalist and author who set her fourth and newest novel in the lost town of Singapore. The somewhat mysterious location used to stand on the banks of...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Grand Rapids Has a Great Newly Renovated Dog Park for You and Your Dog
If you're a dog owner you know they need lots of exercise. That may mean running, walking, playing, with your dog. You know the old saying, a tired dog is a happy dog. But, okay, now I'm tired just thinking about all of that. So, if you haven't been doing this already, how about taking your dog to a Dog Park? Now you're talking about a good workout!
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Several cars involved in Grand Rapids crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a crash involving several vehicles that happened Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities say there were 3 to 4 cars that collided, resulting in one to be surrounded in smoke. It is unknown what caused the incident. The...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
NICU babies celebrate Halloween with handmade costumes at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The NICU babies at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital celebrated Halloween a little early this year thanks to handmade costumes from members of the Child and Family Life team. Gay Sexton, Child Life assistant at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, and the rest of her team have...
Power restored to thousands in GR, Walker, Tallmadge Twp.
More than 5,000 Consumers Energy customers in Walker and Tallmadge Township are without power Wednesday morning.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Bob Saget’s final film written by Grand Rapids native
A Grand Valley State University graduate will premiere his first produced screenplay Friday at the Austin Film Festival, the movie starring the late Bob Saget.
Fire won’t wait plan your escape!
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety visited Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental change, which is part of the education service providers Choice Schools Associates, to talk about fire safety prevention. Fire prevention week happens every year and took place this year in October from the 9th to the 15th. When asked about the importance of hands-on learning about fire safety Principal Ashley Mullins said “Further collaboration on fire safety or any kind of emergency safety is essential at school more engaging activities instead of just drills.”
Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
Police: Man killed by falling load of lumber in Grandville
A 51-year-old truck driver was killed when he was hit by a load of lumber being delivered to a company in Grandville.
