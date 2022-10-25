ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Marlene Burch
1d ago

We'll have to check it out see'ings how we're just a hop skip & s jump away. Oh Yeah, we're in our 50's, are we to old for "Trick or Treating?" Because I love chocolate! ❤ 😃

1077 WRKR

Two Muskegon Men Build Field of Dreams Halloween Display

As Halloween displays are getting bigger and bigger, so is the creativity at least from two men in Muskegon, Michigan, who may have built their own spooky field of dreams. I remember being a kid growing up in Southeast Michigan and while trick or treating you would see pumpkins on porches and the occasional corn stalks or bales of hay for Halloween decorations and that was about it.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in Muskegon area

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - Halloween is fast approaching, and that means costumed trick-or-treaters will be out on that spooky night when it is acceptable to fill pillowcases and buckets full of candy. The holiday falls on Monday, Oct. 31 this year. Since it is the start of the school week,...
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Halloween safety tips for trick-or-treaters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The costumes are (hopefully) ready to go and eager children are ready to stock up on their favorite candy. But before you step out the door, a few simple tips can help your Halloween be the perfect blend of safe and spooky. Dr. Purva Grover,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Several cars involved in Grand Rapids crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a crash involving several vehicles that happened Thursday evening in Grand Rapids. Authorities say there were 3 to 4 cars that collided, resulting in one to be surrounded in smoke. It is unknown what caused the incident. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
ALLEGAN, MI
WOOD

Fire won’t wait plan your escape!

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –E.S.C.A.P.E. Fire Safety visited Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental change, which is part of the education service providers Choice Schools Associates, to talk about fire safety prevention. Fire prevention week happens every year and took place this year in October from the 9th to the 15th. When asked about the importance of hands-on learning about fire safety Principal Ashley Mullins said “Further collaboration on fire safety or any kind of emergency safety is essential at school more engaging activities instead of just drills.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Man dies in accident at Grandville lumber yard

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A man has died following an accident at a lumber yard in Grandville Wednesday morning. The city says the incident happened at Standale Lumber at around 11 a.m. At first, We were told a trailer was unloading material when some of the material fell and hit...
GRANDVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

