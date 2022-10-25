Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. On Thursday, Amazon forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales...
Amazon, Walmart Move to Boost Shopper Frequency as Analysts Check Out
By this time next week, Amazon’s Q3 results will be in the books and if recent history is any guide, they probably will be seen as disappointing among the three dozen analysts who follow the company’s every move. This, as the Seattle-based company’s results have fallen short of...
4 Big Box Retailers to Keep an Eye on in Q4
With Americans cutting back on their shopping, big box retailers face overstocking issues. However, the upcoming holiday season might help them make a comeback. Therefore, investors could consider adding fundamentally...
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged. Retail behemoths Amazon and Walmart have become the two fiercest competitors for consumers’ retail spending. While the proliferation of mobile devices, apps and payment technologies makes online shopping ever more efficient, physical shopping seems increasingly friction-filled. As consumers seek more convenience, shopping has become a hybrid experience, blurring the lines between physical and online commerce.
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
Coke ups sales outlook after higher prices boost Q3 revenue
Coca-Cola booked stronger-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it hiked prices around the world. The beverage giant raised its revenue expectations for the second time this year. Coke said Tuesday that it now expects organic revenue growth of 14% to 15%, up from the 12% to 13% it predicted at the end of the […]
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Earnings Outlook For United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service UPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87. United Parcel Service bulls will hope to hear the company...
Amazon shares crash after disappointing Q3 results
Amazon's profit engine Amazon Web Services (AWS) slowed last quarter, disappointing investors who then sent shares down more than 20% after hours Thursday. Why it matters: The results come as Amazon's core e-commerce unit is softening as well — a downshift that began when people began to spend more time and money outside their homes.
Boot Barn Beats Expectations in Second Quarter Driven by Store Expansion, Sales Growth
Boot Barn beat analyst expectations on Wednesday as the retailer reported a solid second quarter driven by new store expansion and positive retail store same store sales growth. In the second quarter of 2023, the Irvine, Calif.-based footwear company reported net sales of $351.5 million, an increase of 12.4% over the prior year period, beating the street’s expectations of $343 million in the quarter. Same store sales also increased in the quarter by 2.3% compared to last year, driven by an increase in retail store same store sales of 3.9% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 7.0%. According to the...
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
Major Walmart update in 2,400 stores as retail giant announces partnership with Netflix – how it will affect you
A MAJOR Walmart update in over 2,400 stores is coming after the retail giant announced a partnership with Netflix. Walmart’s Netflix Hub is offering customers a brand new streaming gift card and fan-favorite exclusives, according to the company’s website. “Walmart is delighted to announce the expansion of our...
freightwaves.com
UPS posts solid Q3 results, avoids dreaded FedEx read-through
For the past month, analysts and investors have been concerned that UPS Inc.’s third-quarter results would experience a negative read-through following rival FedEx Corp.’s (NYSE: FDX) September pre-announcement of weak fiscal first-quarter results. Judging by UPS’ results released Tuesday morning, its stakeholders can breathe a sigh of relief....
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Helmerich & Payne (HP): Can Its 11.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
HP - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.2% higher at $49.18. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.8% gain over the past four weeks. Helmerich & Payne’s stock price rallied...
McDonald's Q3 sales boosted by higher prices, promotions
Higher prices and general unease about the economy didn’t keep customers away from McDonald’s in the third quarter, with the burger giant reporting a stronger-than-expected sales and profits. McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden __ who was promoted to the role last month __ said U.S. prices were 10% higher than last year in the July-September period. But while some lower-income consumers appeared to shift to cheaper menu items, overall demand remained strong. McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said revamped stores, faster service, upgraded menu items and popular promotions are all drawing customers despite higher prices. “Consumers are willing to tolerate it and they’re willing to do that because of all the other things we have done to strengthen our offering,” Kemoczinski said Thursday in a conference call with investors.
Zacks.com
What's in Store for CTO Realty Growth (CTO) in Q3 Earnings?
CTO - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 after market close. The company’s quarterly results are likely to reflect growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share. In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) reported adjusted FFO...
Williams-Sonoma Gets A Big Downgrade, Analyst Calls It 'Poster Child' Retailer That Benefited During The Pandemic
Jefferies analyst Jonathan Matuszewski downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc WSM from Hold to Underperform and cut the price target from $160 to $100. As a discretionary retailer serving upper-middle income consumers whose EBIT% is 2x versus FY19 thanks partly to over-earning, he saw WSM shares underperforming ahead of a softer macro. Based...
Zacks.com
Cogent (CCOI) Aims to Focus More on Legacy Wireline Business
CCOI - Free Report) is aiming to strengthen its legacy wireline business by acquiring T-Mobile US Inc. (. TMUS - Free Report) network assets for an undisclosed amount. These are likely to complement and gradually replace its own leased network assets. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to mandatory closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Amazon Belt Tightening a Focus into 2023
Economic headwinds and a more value-conscious consumer are hitting Amazon.com Inc., taking a bite out of the company’s holiday outlook. Amazon shares slumped in after-hours trading Thursday after the company offered a revenue forecast for the current quarter that missed consensus estimates. The company said it expects revenue for the December quarter to be in the range of $140 billion to $148 billion, off from the $155.2 billion analysts on average expected. The forecast would reflect an increase of 2 percent to 8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. The company’s stock was trading down as much as nearly 17 percent after...
