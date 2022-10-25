Watermain cleaning in Sheffield scheduled for November 1

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A watermain cleaning project will impact several streets in the town of Sheffield.

Aquarion Water Company is contracted for the project that is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, November 1 from 7pm to 7am. In case of poor weather, the project will be moved to November 2.

Residents should expect discoloration in their water which is caused by the disturbance of naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains. Aquarion recommends storing water in refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should not wash laundry if water is discolored. After the project is completed, it is advised to run the cold water faucets until the water appears clear.

The list of streets in Sheffield where the cleaning will take place is below; the list can also be found at this link. For other questions, please contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678 or via email at cs@aquarionwater.com .

Ashley Falls Road

Bear Den Road

Berkshire School Road

Bow Wow Road

Cobble Lane (East / West)

Cook Road

County Road

Depot Square

Dewey Way

East Road

Elm Street

Frederic Lane

Hewins Street

Laurel Lane

Main Street

Maple Avenue

Miller Avenue

N. Main Street

Park Lane

Pike Road (East / West)

Plymouth Lane

Root Lane

S. Main Street

Salisbury Road

Sheffield Plain

Silver Street

Spring Hollow Lane

Squire Lane

Water Farm Road

Woodedge Lane

