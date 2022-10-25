ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, MA

Watermain cleaning in Sheffield scheduled for November 1

By Amy Phillips
SHEFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A watermain cleaning project will impact several streets in the town of Sheffield.

Aquarion Water Company is contracted for the project that is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, November 1 from 7pm to 7am. In case of poor weather, the project will be moved to November 2.

Residents should expect discoloration in their water which is caused by the disturbance of naturally occurring minerals that settle in water mains. Aquarion recommends storing water in refrigerators for drinking and cooking. Customers should not wash laundry if water is discolored. After the project is completed, it is advised to run the cold water faucets until the water appears clear.

The list of streets in Sheffield where the cleaning will take place is below; the list can also be found at this link. For other questions, please contact Aquarion’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-732-9678 or via email at cs@aquarionwater.com .

  • Ashley Falls Road
  • Bear Den Road
  • Berkshire School Road
  • Bow Wow Road
  • Cobble Lane (East / West)
  • Cook Road
  • County Road
  • Depot Square
  • Dewey Way
  • East Road
  • Elm Street
  • Frederic Lane
  • Hewins Street
  • Laurel Lane
  • Main Street
  • Maple Avenue
  • Miller Avenue
  • N. Main Street
  • Park Lane
  • Pike Road (East / West)
  • Plymouth Lane
  • Root Lane
  • S. Main Street
  • Salisbury Road
  • Sheffield Plain
  • Silver Street
  • Spring Hollow Lane
  • Squire Lane
  • Water Farm Road
  • Woodedge Lane
