aarp.org
Honoring Lost Loved Ones
While many in the United States celebrate Halloween on October 31, there is another observance that begins on the same day. From October 31 through November 2, many of Latino descent observe el Día de Los Muertos or Day of the Dead. It is a Spanish tradition passed down through generations, dating back three thousand years to the Aztecs.
Former Satanist warns Christians that demonic forces are real
For many Halloween is a harmless night where kids get candy but others share tales of pure evil associated with October 31. John Ramirez spent 25 years as a Satanist who practiced the occult and he has a warning for believers in Christ. He says the church needs to use the power that Christ gave to vanquish evil and shares how he was tormented for 30 days by strange happenings after he gave his life to Christ.
Who were the ancient giants in the Bible?
Did giants once roam the Earth or is it a figment of the imagination of people of ancient times?. In Genesis 6:4, the Bible tells us that there were giants in the days of Noah. This may seem like an odd statement to make considering that we know so little about them, but there are records from ancient times that can help shed light on this issue. The Bible describes them as giants and evil.
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
What is the rosary? Why a set of beads and prayers are central to Catholic faith
It’s one of the most famous moments in modern Catholicism: the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima. The Virgin Mary allegedly appeared to three Portuguese children in 1917, when much of the world was engulfed in World War I. Over a series of six appearances, Mary emphasized to these young shepherds that to bring peace, they should pray the rosary every day.
Mexican artisans preserve Day of the Dead decorations
Mexican artisans are struggling to preserve the traditional manufacture of paper cut-out decorations long used in altars for the Day of the Dead. Defying increasingly popular mass-production techniques, second-generation paper cutter Yuridia Torres Alfaro, 49, still makes her own stencils at her family’s workshop in Xochimilco, on the rural southern edge of Mexico City. As she has since she was a child, Torres Alfaro punched stunningly sharp chisels into thick piles of tissue paper at her business, ‘Papel Picado Xochimilco.’ While others use longer-lasting plastic sheets, laser cutters or pre-made stencils, Torres Alfaro does each step by hand, as...
Archaeologists claim that the tomb of "Santa Claus" is buried in a Turkish church
St. Nicholas Church in DemreCredit: Dosseman; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The real-life or original Santa Claus is St. Nicholas (270 -343) who lived in Turkey during the time of the Roman Empire.
ancientpages.com
What Is A Mural Of Tepoztēcatl, Aztec Rabbit God Of Alcohol Doing In A Mexican Church?
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A mural of an Aztec rabbit God of alcohol is not something anyone expected to across inside a church, but that's exactly what surprised workers experienced in Mexico. A team of restorers commissioned to repair the building's main structure was astounded when the workers suddenly noticed pre-Hispanic iconography in a Catholic Church in Tepotzlán, Mexico.
homesenator.com
How to Incorporate Religious Artworks Into Your Home
Your home décor should reflect your aesthetic taste, but it should also incorporate things that are meaningful to you. Therefore, as someone who is religious, you might like to add religious artwork to your home. So, here are some useful suggestions to help you get started. Consider Your Space.
Recipe: For Dia de Los Muertos, Food for the Souls
While the U.S. has brought out the pumpkins — whether carved, spiced for lattes, baked into bread or all of the above — Mexico is preparing for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) or, in certain parts of the country’s Yucatán region, Hanal Pixán, the Mayan version of Día de los Muertos. And contrary to popular misconceptions, Halloween has nothing to do with Mexico’s celebrations on Nov. 1 to 2. Particularly not with Hanal Pixán, which means food for the souls, and is a time families prepare special meals to honor ancestors they’ve lost.More from WWDInside Claud, a New...
