Mariano Rivera calling out Yankees’ decision to keep Aaron Boone says it all
Aaron Boone will be back managing the New York Yankees in 2023, per owner Hal Steinbrenner. Now, is Boone at solely fault for this team constantly falling short? No. There’s a toilet paper roll’s worth of reasons why that’s the case. But is Boone helping? No. The...
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
Five Reasons Why the Phillies Will Win the World Series
With the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros beginning on Friday, here are five reasons why the Phillies will take home the title.
Mike Francesa calls for Yankees to clean house after ALCS sweep by Astros
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host unloaded on the New York Yankees after they were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Following Sunday’s 6-5...
Yankees face big coaching staff decision
It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says
Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Yankees see 5 minor leaguers opt for free agency after ALCS sweep by Astros
With the end of the season comes the opportunity to explore other options. Five members of the New York Yankees organization have opted for free agency. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to MiLB transactions tracker, those players are pitchers Anthony Banda, Luke Bard, Jacob Barnes and...
Michael Kay destroyed the Yankees for using '04 collapse to the Red Sox as motivation
Michael Kay killed the New York Yankees on his ESPN Radio show Monday for using their 2004 ALCS loss to the Boston Red Sox as motivation to come back against the Houston Astros.
MLB insider pitches 3 All-Stars as Yankees free-agent targets
To spend or not to spend, that is the question facing New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. If, as expected, he retains Brian Cashman, the general manager will need some money from Steinbrenner to improve upon a roster which was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Aaron Boone Summed Up How All Yankees Fans Feel
After a disappointing ALCS sweep, the New York Yankees and their fans are left in shock and frustration at what took place. After grinding out an ALDS victory over the Cleveland Guardians, nothing seemed to work in their favor once the series against the Houston Astros began. The Astros completely...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner should clean house, fire Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone | Politi
How many October failures will it take? How many years without that 28th world championship? How many better teams have to roll through the Bronx en route to their own glory before owner Hal Steinbrenner does what his father would do — what most owners of resource-rich franchises would do — and finally clean house?
Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia
Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros player from West Chester, Pa. facing hometown team in World Series
Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a West Chester native who hit two home runs for the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
