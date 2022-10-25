ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees face big coaching staff decision

It’s decision time for the New York Yankees. Yes, much of the focus will be on the futures of general manager Brian Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and slugger Aaron Judge. But there are many smaller yet significant issues facing the club, including what to do with pitching coach Matt Blake.
NJ.com

Mets make decision on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, report says

Jeremy Hefner is set to run it back with the New York Mets. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reports “Hefner, according to sources, is finalizing a new contract with the Mets that will keep him as pitching coach for next season and potentially beyond. Hefner, 36, has spent the last three seasons in the role.”
PITCHER, NY
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

MLB insider pitches 3 All-Stars as Yankees free-agent targets

To spend or not to spend, that is the question facing New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner. If, as expected, he retains Brian Cashman, the general manager will need some money from Steinbrenner to improve upon a roster which was swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Yardbarker

Aaron Boone Summed Up How All Yankees Fans Feel

After a disappointing ALCS sweep, the New York Yankees and their fans are left in shock and frustration at what took place. After grinding out an ALDS victory over the Cleveland Guardians, nothing seemed to work in their favor once the series against the Houston Astros began. The Astros completely...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia

Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Adam Wainwright reveals exact moment he decided to return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals resurgent second half of the 2022 MLB season came to a crushing end when they were swept out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Philadelphia Phillies. The loss brought an end to Albert Pujols’ storied MLB career, but the same can’t be said for Adam Wainwright, who announced on Wednesday afternoon that he had decided to return for the 2023 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy