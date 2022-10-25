ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Matchstick ski film highlights return of winter

Are you ready to get ready for the coming season? This weekend brings back a popular local pre-winter event: screenings of the latest Matchstick Productions snow sports film, complete with drinks and swag. A popular ski-film event is back this weekend. Friday through Sunday, a movie-watching tradition returns to Park...
PARK CITY, UT
Heber Valley celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead

With events ranging from spooky to sporty, the Heber Valley is gearing up for a festive weekend. After last year’s Halloween Fest brought out over 1,000 people, Heber City organizers hope to ride that success into another big showing this year. This year’s bash is Friday the 28th from 4 to 8 p.m.
HEBER CITY, UT
Park City mountain bike team members win state championship

Left to right: Park City High School senior team captain Molly-Mae Sims and her mother, Heather Simms, a Miner volunteer, celebrate after winning scholarship and award. The Park City High School mountain biking team concluded its season with the state championships. The team came away with many of its members receiving awards.
PARK CITY, UT
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah

A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
PARK CITY, UT
Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans

The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW's founder, Blaire Feulner, dies at age 70

Blaire Feulner, who founded Park City’s community radio station, KPCW, and was its general manager and news anchor for over 25 years, has died. She was 70 years old. Feulner suffered a massive stroke at her home in Park City last Thursday. She passed away Sunday night, October 16th, at the University of Utah Medical Center, after her family decided to take her off life support.
PARK CITY, UT
Historic Park City Alliance adopting wait-and-see approach for Old Town parking this winter

Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Tuesday there will be no parking price increases in Old Town this winter, for now. Wicks said during an HPCA meeting Tuesday that merchants are hesitant to jump the gun with parking price increases before seeing the new parking dynamic play out. For the first time this winter, Park City Mountain is implementing a $25 per day paid reservation parking system at the Mountain Village base area.
PARK CITY, UT
Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter

Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
PARK CITY, UT
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski

Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340 people tipped...
PARK CITY, UT
Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule

After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday. In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
2023 Sundance Film Festival tickets on sale for in-person screenings

After two years of gathering online, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival is coming back in person next year. Ticket sales began on the festival’s website Monday morning. Those looking forward to watching films inside theaters can buy in-person packages ranging from $200-$750. The festival runs January 19th-29th in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City school board campaign text catches voters by surprise

The text message urged recipients to vote for Mandy Pomeroy for Park City Board of Education. But for some, it appeared in a thread that began with the phrase “Welcome to PCSD text alerts,” giving the impression that the endorsement was an official school district communication. Park City...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties.

