Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Greek Souvlaki is a Restaurant in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
Homestake affordable housing project approved; could be ready by 2024
The Park City Planning Commission voted unanimously to grant a permit for the Homestake affordable housing project at its meeting Wednesday. The project will bring 123 housing units to what is now a small parking lot owned by the city, bordered by the Kimball Arts Center and buildings in the Iron Horse district.
Matchstick ski film highlights return of winter
Are you ready to get ready for the coming season? This weekend brings back a popular local pre-winter event: screenings of the latest Matchstick Productions snow sports film, complete with drinks and swag. A popular ski-film event is back this weekend. Friday through Sunday, a movie-watching tradition returns to Park...
Heber Valley celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead
With events ranging from spooky to sporty, the Heber Valley is gearing up for a festive weekend. After last year’s Halloween Fest brought out over 1,000 people, Heber City organizers hope to ride that success into another big showing this year. This year’s bash is Friday the 28th from 4 to 8 p.m.
Park City mountain bike team members win state championship
Left to right: Park City High School senior team captain Molly-Mae Sims and her mother, Heather Simms, a Miner volunteer, celebrate after winning scholarship and award. The Park City High School mountain biking team concluded its season with the state championships. The team came away with many of its members receiving awards.
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah
A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
Owner of future ‘cidery’ clarifies claims by Summit County Council candidate
A Summit County Council candidate said Tuesday that a future cider-tasting venue was an example of special interests at work. Brendan Coyle said he and his wife Carly want to use their 20-acre parcel of farmland in Marion to open an estate “cidery,” which is like a winery but with cider.
Summit County Council to hear from UDOT on I-80, Kimball Junction plans
The Summit County Council meets Wednesday and will see UDOT’s shortlist of ideas for redesigning the I-80-Kimball Junction interchange. UDOT has narrowed down its alternatives from a list of over 30 to three. Each has differing costs and unique changes to intersections, from a full grade separation of SR-224 to more modest improvements around frontage roads and pedestrian access.
HPCA survey results show Kimball Arts Festival support, not much love for Park Silly Sunday
The Historic Park City Alliance recently surveyed members to gauge support for the Kimball Arts Festival and the Park Silly Sunday Market. Results are now in, and they were pretty clear. Nearly two-thirds of the roughly 100 respondents said they don’t support continuing Park Silly Sunday under any circumstances.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could vote on treatment facility Tuesday
The proposed Wasatch Crest treatment facility on Highland Dr. could get a final decision from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday. The commission delayed a vote on the facility at its last meeting, after county officials requested time to analyze local development laws. In question specifically was a piece of...
UDOT to close section of I-80 in both directions at night this weekend
Starting Friday night at 9 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will close I-80 in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive (exit 129) in Salt Lake City. Crews will be placing beams for a new bridge at 1300 East. The closure will run until 9 a.m., and...
KPCW's founder, Blaire Feulner, dies at age 70
Blaire Feulner, who founded Park City’s community radio station, KPCW, and was its general manager and news anchor for over 25 years, has died. She was 70 years old. Feulner suffered a massive stroke at her home in Park City last Thursday. She passed away Sunday night, October 16th, at the University of Utah Medical Center, after her family decided to take her off life support.
Smith’s Marketplace, Heber City, developer reach agreement to build
A big store just cleared a big hurdle in Heber City. A year after Heber City resolved to strike a deal, the city council on Tuesday approved terms to build a 132,000-square-foot Smith’s Marketplace north of town. There’s already a Smith’s grocery store in Heber — city planners say...
Historic Park City Alliance adopting wait-and-see approach for Old Town parking this winter
Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks said Tuesday there will be no parking price increases in Old Town this winter, for now. Wicks said during an HPCA meeting Tuesday that merchants are hesitant to jump the gun with parking price increases before seeing the new parking dynamic play out. For the first time this winter, Park City Mountain is implementing a $25 per day paid reservation parking system at the Mountain Village base area.
Canyons Village affordable housing project could open in a few weeks
Despite any rumors circulating, the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, called Slopeside Village, is actually ahead of schedule. Tony Tyler is a partner with Columbus Pacific, the project’s developer. “This project was never intended to deliver for this ski season,” Tyler said. From the beginning, he...
Wasatch Back to get early taste of winter
Get ready — meteorologists say this weekend will bring a cold snap and at least a few inches of powder. Cold weather is moving through the Wasatch Mountain region this weekend. For mid- to high-elevation areas, that looks like snow. National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Wessler says it may...
Park City reclaims record, fundraises thousands at Shot Ski
Old Town was buzzing Saturday afternoon, and it wasn’t just the lively crowd and beautiful weather. On Main Street, Parkites and visitors came together to set a new mark in the town's back-and-forth shot-taking rivalry with Breckenridge. At Park City Sunrise Rotary’s 6th annual Shot Ski, 1,340 people tipped...
Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule
After talking about establishing public transit for months and creating a new sales tax, Wasatch County may make it official Wednesday. In the wake of an announcement that Heber could get its first bus route as soon as next month, a vote Wednesday may commit the money needed to make it happen.
2023 Sundance Film Festival tickets on sale for in-person screenings
After two years of gathering online, the 2023 Sundance Film Festival is coming back in person next year. Ticket sales began on the festival’s website Monday morning. Those looking forward to watching films inside theaters can buy in-person packages ranging from $200-$750. The festival runs January 19th-29th in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort.
Park City school board campaign text catches voters by surprise
The text message urged recipients to vote for Mandy Pomeroy for Park City Board of Education. But for some, it appeared in a thread that began with the phrase “Welcome to PCSD text alerts,” giving the impression that the endorsement was an official school district communication. Park City...
Christian Center collecting winter coats around town for Operation Hope
The Christian Center is looking to collect 1,200 coats for Summit County residents. Coats for all ages and sizes are needed. Donors can drop off coats at the main building at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive, but there are also more than a dozen drop boxes at businesses throughout town.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
665K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0