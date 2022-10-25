ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 25, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Top-seeded teams advanced in volleyball regionals on Tuesday. Metamora, Limestone, IVC, Normal Community, Normal West and U-High were among the winners in their first night of postseason action. Notre Dame, Washington, Eureka, Illini Bluffs, and Elmwood also advanced with wins on Tuesday. Enjoy the highlights.
NORMAL, IL
Journal Star

Here are the 7 Peoria-area volleyball teams headed to the 2022 IHSA sectionals

Here is how the Peoria-area volleyball teams fared during the Illinois High School Association regional title matches on Thursday:. Metamora swept by rival Washington, 25-12, 25-19 for a fourth time this season. Redbird setter Victoria Hall dished out 16 assists with four aces. Esma Frieden and Mia Querciagrossa each had six kills for Metamora. The Redbirds (31-4) advance to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional semifinal to face Rock Island (22-12) - a 26-24, 25-18 winner over LaSalle-Peru - at 7 p.m. Monday. Fourth-seed Washington ends its season at 21-15.
PEORIA, IL

