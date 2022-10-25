Read full article on original website
Related
HS football playoffs: Belleville East, Althoff, O’Fallon all have first round games
Coverage starts Friday evening at bnd.com.
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 25, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Top-seeded teams advanced in volleyball regionals on Tuesday. Metamora, Limestone, IVC, Normal Community, Normal West and U-High were among the winners in their first night of postseason action. Notre Dame, Washington, Eureka, Illini Bluffs, and Elmwood also advanced with wins on Tuesday. Enjoy the highlights.
Rochester, Pleasant Plains: Who's going to volleyball sectionals in the Springfield area?
ROCHESTER — It's different not having coach Kallie Green on the sidelines. It doesn’t seem to disrupt the team’s flow. No. 3 Rochester rolled to a 26-24, 25-17 win over No. 2 Springfield High in a Class 3A volleyball regional final at the Rochester Athletic Complex on Thursday. ...
Hononegah dominates Rockford East to open postseason vo9lleyball play
ROCKFORD—The Hononegah girls volleyball team entered the postseason with a 31-4 overall record and an undefeated 18-0 record in the NIC-10. Their opening opponent in IHSA regional play, Rockford East, went 5-27-1 during the regular season. You might say the match at Rockford Jefferson on Tuesday night pretty much went how most would expect it to go. ...
What's next for three Rockford-area volleyball teams that advance to sectionals
A surprising underdog joined the two best Rockford-area volleyball teams in advancing to sectionals Thursday, while a fourth team threatened to pull a huge upset before being denied. Here are how Rockford-area girls volleyball teams fared in the regional finals: CLASS 1A ...
Mediapolis finishes sixth in Class 2A boys state cross country meet; Bears take 11th
Danville-New London high school senior AJ Bonnesen finished fifth overall and Mediaplis junior Solomon Zaugg was close behind in sixth in the Class 2A boys state cross country meet on Friday afternoon at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Bonnesen crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 29.37 seconds. Zaugg finished in...
Here are the 7 Peoria-area volleyball teams headed to the 2022 IHSA sectionals
Here is how the Peoria-area volleyball teams fared during the Illinois High School Association regional title matches on Thursday:. Metamora swept by rival Washington, 25-12, 25-19 for a fourth time this season. Redbird setter Victoria Hall dished out 16 assists with four aces. Esma Frieden and Mia Querciagrossa each had six kills for Metamora. The Redbirds (31-4) advance to the LaSalle-Peru Sectional semifinal to face Rock Island (22-12) - a 26-24, 25-18 winner over LaSalle-Peru - at 7 p.m. Monday. Fourth-seed Washington ends its season at 21-15.
SBLive Illinois Power 25 Week 9 High School Football Rankings: Mount Carmel moves up after big win
By Max Baker Here is a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 high school football rankings. • PREVIOUS RANKINGS: WEEK 1 | WEEK 2 | WEEK 3 | WEEK 4 | WEEK 5| WEEK 6 | WEEK 7 | WEEK 8 SBLIVE ILLINOIS POWER 25 FOOTBALL RANKINGS: October 27, 2022 1. East St. Louis (6-2) Last week: 1 ...
Comments / 0