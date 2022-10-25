Read full article on original website
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
LPD To Host “Coffee With a Cop”
The Lakewood Police Department will once again be hosting a “Coffee With a Cop” event. The event is set to take place on November 9, 8:30-10:30AM at the Cookie Corner, the department told TLS. All are invited. Free police merchandise will be given out. This content, and any...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident takes out Pole on Route 88 in Lakewood [PHOTOS]
Rt. 88 in Lakewood shut between Lake Shenandoah entrance and Clover St due to accident with pole down.
Letter: Tznius
I’ve never written in before, but I feel I can not be silent. I know that Lakewood caters to all types and it is no longer a town of yeshiva yungeleit exclusively, however, something needs to be done. I signed my young yingle up by a morah that I...
These Gross Candies Are The Most Hated In New Jersey
Let's talk about candy, specifically Halloween candy. I am not a big fan of a lot of sweets but this is the one time of year where I'm totally fine with keeping some extra candy around the house. I tell my wife it's for trick or treaters, but she knows...
Arkansas police search for man who posted to Facebook that he was kidnapped: 'Help me'
Arkansas police are searching for a man who could be missing after posting to Facebook that he was kidnapped on Tuesday morning.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck Takes Out Traffic Light at Intersection of Rt. 88 and S. Clifton Avenue [VIDEO]
This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
Authorities investigating razor blades found taped to woman’s car in Lakewood
Authorities are investigating after razor blades and human feces were found taped to a woman’s car in Lakewood, TLS has learned. Last night, police and firefighters responded to a home in Lakewood for the report of suspicious circumstances. Upon arrival, police located the items and called for the Haz-Mat...
Family Café restaurant now open in Hamilton, NJ
Looking for someplace new to dine out? Family Café has finally opened in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). You've probably seen the sign. It's where Starbucks was before the new one with the drive-thru was built across White Horse Mercerville Road. The big "Coming Soon" sign was up for months,...
2022 Lakewood Leaf Pickup Schedule
Below is the 2022 Lakewood leaf pickup schedule. The Township requests to “please have the leaves placed out to the curb on the street – no brush or trash can be mixed in with the pile. Place the leaves out before your week of pickup. There is no need to call for leaf pickup in November and December. Keep the piles away from any storm drains. Please don’t park one top of the leaf piles. If you do so, it can cause a fire.”
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Lakewood Police Chief Calls for Additional Enforcement Around Town
If you drive unsafely in Lakewood, get ready to be ticketed. In response to the numerous accidents recently, many residents reached out to TLS asking what is being done about it. TLS today reached out to Police Chief Greg Meyer for comment. “We have seen an uptick in motor vehicle...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
