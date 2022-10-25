Read full article on original website
WBOY
Vallerand’s winner gives WVU edge over K-State on Senior Night
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia women’s soccer ended the regular season with a 1-0 victory over Kansas State on Thursday, solidifying the fourth seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Julianne Vallerand gave the Mountaineers the edge in the 74th minute when she finished a set piece from...
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU is “getting better,” but isn’t “there yet”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and his West Virginia men’s basketball squad move even closer to its 2022-23 campaign when it tips off against Bowling Green on Friday in an exhibition match. Mountaineer fans got their first looks at the team in the Gold-Blue Debut earlier this...
WBOY
WVU hopes woes against man coverage end vs. No. 7 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — When an offense puts up just 10 points in a game in the Big 12, something is wrong. Neal Brown was understandably disappointed with his team’s performance in its loss to Texas Tech on Thursday, which was hindered by the Mountaineers’ worst offensive performance of the season. WVU put up its lowest yardage total of 2022 in that defeat, rushing for fewer than 100 yards for the second time while the air attack gained a year-low 209 yards.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
WBOY
Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
voiceofmotown.com
It Might Be Time For This Mountaineer Great To Come Back Home
Morgantown, West Virginia — With the potential firing of Neal Brown looming and the possibility of current Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell leaving with him, a spot might open up for Pat White to make a return on the sidelines. Big names such as Hugh Freeze have been mentioned as...
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: The Process of Finding a New Head Coach Has Already Started at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University officials have already started to look towards the future of the football program, according to a source close to the situation. No one at the university wants to fire Neal Brown. No one. He is genuinely liked by virtually everyone at West...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Quarterback of the Future
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia University gained a commitment from 2023 quarterback recruit Sean Boyle. Boyle, a 3 star prospect from Charlotte, North Carolina, recently decommited from Charlotte and will likely be the quarterback of the future behind current Mountaineer quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Will Crowder.
Daily Athenaeum
‘It’s who we are’: Former Mountaineers to return home for WVU’s largest-ever mascot reunion
From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia. Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
WBOY
West Virginia Welcomes Iowa State to Coliseum
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Iowa State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 26. First serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU-GAME or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. All tickets are general admission. Tickets available for purchase online are $5 for adults and $3 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets for WVU students are free with a valid WVU student I.D.
WBOY
From Melbourne to Morgantown: How Straw ended up at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – If you booked a ticket for a flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Morgantown, you should block off more than 24 hours just for traveling. The journey will likely include at least two stops, and will take you across the largest ocean on planet Earth, four timezones in the continental United States alone as you go from the southern Aussie beaches to the Appalachian Mountains.
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
WBOY
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
Carr named D&E head women’s basketball coach
ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – With just over three weeks until the tipoff of the Division II basketball season, the Davis and Elkins women’s basketball program is under new leadership. President Chris A. Wood announced Tuesday that Donna Carr is officially the 11th head women’s basketball coach in school history. Carr comes to Elkins from Hillsborough […]
WBOY
Mathis headlines WVU’s growing injury list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia got pretty banged up on Saturday against Texas Tech according to head coach Neal Brown, who revealed the status of his injured players on Tuesday. Brown announced that starting running back Tony Mathis Jr. will be out for WVU’s game against No. 7...
WBOY
No. 7 TCU at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football comes off its toughest loss of the season and has possibly its toughest test yet of 2022: the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. No. 7 TCU at WVU football game information. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Milan...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg South plays host to talented Wheeling Park
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg South football coach Nate Tanner paid quite the compliment to the respective quarterbacks set to go head-to-head when Wheeling Park visits Erickson All-Sports Facility on Friday night. On the Wheeling Park sideline is second-year varsity starter Brett Phillips. For Parkersburg South, Robert Shockey continues to produce...
Chicken fast-food chain is coming to Morgantown, West Virginia
WVU students rejoice, a new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all — it's open past midnight.
Pennsboro Speedway to be brought back to life in 2024
A dirt race track in Ritchie County will get a second life, RaceTrack Revival announced on Twitter Wednesday.
Daily Athenaeum
Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates
West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
