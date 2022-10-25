ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers donate mobile medical room to Cape Coral health clinic

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian wiped out an entire health clinic in Cape Coral.

The Samaritan Health and Wellness Center has thousands of patients that come from all over for care.

A little help from a professional football team owner has it up and running again.

The owner of the Tampa Bay Bucs made a donation to Heart to Heart International that helped turn this shipping container into a medical room sitting in the parking lot of Skyline Church along Skyline Boulevard in Cape Coral.

“You can drop this in a parking lot and she can be up and running in 30 minutes,” said Mike Wawrzewski owner and CEO of Clinic In A Can.

The mobile medical clinic is now part of the Samaritan Health clinic, run by Nurse Practitioner Dr. Sue Hook who primarily sees underinsured and uninsured patients.

Her practice inside Skyline Church resembles a scene from the TV show M*A*S*H with four makeshift blue tents, each serving as a medical room.

Speakers emit white noise to maintain patient privacy complying with HIPAA regulations.

Dr. Hook is able to see patients like Heather McDonald, who is dealing with stage five kidney failure and is awaiting a kidney transplant.

Her appointments are a necessity so she was concerned when a previous appointment was canceled after Hurricane Ian ripped the roof off of the clinic, which rented space along Cape Coral Parkway.

That’s when the pastor at Skyline Church offered the health clinic available space inside the church.

“The only way we’re going to survive through all of this and get through is by leaning in on one another,” said Candice Carter of Skyline Church.

Dr. Sue said for now, she is thankful for her M*A*S*H unit and tin can that will be opened to her nearly 11-thousand patients until a permanent location can be located.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
