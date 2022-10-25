ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Rubio Blasts Georgia Democrat Abrams Saying She “Denied Her Election”

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida blasted Stacey Abrams during a Tuesday night debate with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, saying she “denied her election.”. “I’ll tell you this much, I’ve never denied an election, ever… I’m not like Stacey Abrams in Georgia who denied her election,” Rubio said during the debate after the moderator asked if he would accept the results of the 2022 midterms, taking a shot at the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Georgia, who refused to concede the 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, claiming voter suppression took place.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill

Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Florida’s Race for Governor is Over – Top 3 Takeaways – October 7th

The 2022 race for Florida Governor is officially over. Those aren’t my words. Those are the words of one of the most notable leftists in the state of Florida. Peter Schorsch, the editor of Florida Politics. Peter goes on to add, As one of the most prominent allies of former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, it breaks my heart to write that. And because my wife was once one of Crist’s most loyal aides-de-camp, it probably will get me in trouble around the house. Now, for many of us we may have been confidently thinking similar thoughts, but for a leading media type, which happens to be the most widely observed by Florida politicos as well, to throw in the towel with over a month before Election Day speaks volumes. Schorsch boils the writing on the wall down to these realities... DeSantis’ huge fundraising advantage, the record Republican voter registration advantage in Florida and Joe Biden. Now, not Biden in the sense that you might think. As in Biden’s endless failed policies leading to a desire for Floridians to support Republicans over Democrats including Governor DeSantis. But instead, President Biden’s...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Suspect in Rubio Volunteer Attack Has ‘Never Voted,’ Mom Says

The mother of a man accused of beating a volunteer out canvassing for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Tuesday denied the senator’s claims the attack was politically motivated, saying her son “has never voted.” A day after the volunteer, 27-year-old Christopher Monzon, an alleged neo-Nazi known in fascist circles as the “Cuban Confederate,” was transported to the hospital with swollen facial features and a bloodied shirt, Diana Rosa Lopez told the Miami Herald she wasn’t sure what had sparked the violent confrontation. But “my son doesn’t know anything about politics,” said Lopez, a registered Republican. “He likes fishing.” Her son, 25-year-old Javier Lopez, is facing charges of alleged battery after the fight, which Diana Rosa Lopez said she and her husband broke up after about a minute. After the incident, Rubio took to Twitter to claim that “four animals” had attacked Monzon over his Republican leanings. “This has nothing to do with politics,” Lopez clarified to the Herald, adding that she recalled her son yelling, “‘I don’t know you,’” at Monzon during the altercation. Read it at Miami Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy