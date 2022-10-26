InMaricopa staff has their costumes ready and more than 50 pounds of candy available for the annual Maricopa Pacana Park Pumpkin Walk.

Join us today, Oct. 26, at Pacana Park, 19000 N. Porter Road, 6-8 p.m.

Make sure to RSVP on the InMaricopa Facebook event page here.

InMaricopa is among the 100 vendors handing out treats on the multipurpose fields.

Four food trucks and entertainment will complement festivities, which include:

Pumpkin-decorating contest: Show off your creative prowess by participating in our annual pumpkin-decorating contest for a chance to win one of six trophies and cash prizes. Drop off your decorated pumpkin at the south parking lot of the park by 4 p.m.

Battle of the classes: Attention, students in Grades K-8: The class with the highest participation will not only win an engraved trophy to display for a year but will also earn a pizza party with honored guest Mayor Nancy Smith.

Parking: The north parking lot will be closed for vendors. Pacana Park will have limited guest parking available in the south lot. Additional parking is available south of the park at Leading Edge Academy and Saddleback Elementary School.

Make sure to follow the InMaricopa Facebook page for other cool events.

This post Join InMaricopa today for fun, prizes at annual Pacana Park Pumpkin Walk appeared first on InMaricopa .