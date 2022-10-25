ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWcPG_0imUKpiU00

2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death 00:25

Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbdFD_0imUKpiU00
Jesse Vargas Vigil Denver Police

The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound.

When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhWIA_0imUKpiU00
Gemini Garcia Jefferson County

Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. Witnesses described two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting.

They were last seen running southbound from the parking lot through two adjacent buildings and captured on camera getting into a gold Chevy truck at the apartment complex a short time later. The truck was driven by a third party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWsEq_0imUKpiU00
CBS

A shelter-in-place was set up for residents between South Harlan Street and Sheridan Boulevard, and Hampden Ave and Lehigh Ave while deputies and Jefferson County SWAT cleared several of the buildings in the apartment complex.

Law enforcement located the gold Chevy truck and were able to take the driver into custody in the 2400 block of W. 29th Avenue. The driver was released and not facing any charges related to the murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uWyq_0imUKpiU00
CBS

Garcia, 20, remains in custody at the Jefferson County Detention Center and Vargas-Vigil is being held on the felony warrant out of Jefferson County by Denver police at the downtown detention facility. In addition to the murder and robbery charges, Vargas-Vigil is facing charges of second-degree assault for assaulting a Denver police officer during his arrest on Oct. 24. That officer suffered a separated shoulder and other minor injuries.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Denver

Christian Glass police shooting case going to grand jury

Investigators in the case of the police killing of Christian Glass in Clear Creek County will go to a grand jury, according to Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum.Her office is presenting the case of the June 10 fatal police shooting of Glass, 22, of Boulder to a Fifth Judicial District grand jury, McCollum said in a statement Wednesday night. The grand jury was empaneled Tuesday and McCollum is presenting the case for further investigation and possible charges.The grand jury is expected to convene several times over the course of November, McCollum said.Glass's parents, Sally and Simon Glass,...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Body cam video released: 2 dead after exchanging gunfire with deputies

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the body cam video from the shooting involving deputies and a stolen vehicle in the Lone Tree area late Tuesday night. The shooting involved six deputies and two auto theft suspects in an exchange of gunfire that left the suspects dead and a deputy injured.Just after 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, deputies patrolling the RTD parking lot at Lincoln Station saw a suspicious black Kia backed into a parking spot with no license plates and punched-out locks. Deputies put a team together and when they approached the vehicle, which was not running and had a shade visor...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Tamara Le arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

Police in Aurora have arrested Tamara Le in connection with a deadly shooting in Aurora over the weekend. The shooting happened on South Mobile Circle on Sunday. Officers found a 39-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home near Quincy and Buckley shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. She died at the hospital.Le and her vehicle were identified earlier this week. She was arrested Tuesday morning. 
AURORA, CO
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

Man Shoots Former Boss Dead Over a Typo on His Paycheck: According to Police

The man, identified by the Aurora Police Department, as Lloyd Clifford Love of Aurora, shot his former boss to death over a typo on his paycheck, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson., is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson. Love, is now facing one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his former employer, 52-year-old Marvin Johnson.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arrest made in DU area murder

One of the seven people who died during an especially violent Denver-area weekend was a 17-year-old, who was pistol-whipped and shot in the head near the University of Denver campus, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Denver Gazette. A woman walking her dog stumbled upon the body of Khant Naing at around 1:49 a.m. Saturday morning in the clubhouse of an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Buchtel Boulevard, which is south of Interstate 25 near DU. ...
CBS Denver

Breckenridge murder suspect Miles Tovar arrested nearly 3 years after roommate death

The man wanted for killing his roommate in 2019 is finally in custody nearly three years after the murder and 9 months on the run. Miles Fernando Tovar was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Tovar, 38, was wanted by Breckenridge police in connection to the death of his roommate Brendan Rye in 2019. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Feb. 3 for manslaughter, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and harassment. Breckenridge police reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) for help locating and apprehending Tovar. COVOTF adopted the case 6...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KXRM

Car stolen at gunpoint in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy