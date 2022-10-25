ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline

Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers manifests throwing his teammates under the bus

Green Bay Packers quarterback and free-thinker Aaron Rodgers made it clear over the last year that, in his mind, he knows all the answers better than everyone. And that includes his teammates, whom he threw under the bus during an interview with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. While the...
GREEN BAY, WI
News 8 WROC

Bills CB Tre’Davious White will not return this week against Packers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park. White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago […]
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy