Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Yardbarker
3 Players The Packers Should Trade Before The Deadline
Dean Lowry begins the list of 3 players the Packers should trade before the deadline. Lowry is in the last year of his deal and is unlikely to sign with the team in the offseason. The Packers have a plethora of defensive line talent with Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton so moving on from Lowry would not hurt a lot in the short term. Lowry’s production has also not lived up to his potential this season. Through seven games he has only recorded half a sack. Even with the production, there is one huge reason why Dean Lowry is one of 3 players the packers should trade.
5 Green Bay Packers NFL trade deadline targets that could help save the season, including Chase Claypool
The Green Bay Packers season is in a precarious position heading into Week 8. They have lost three straight and
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Aaron Rodgers absolutely lays into Green Bay Packers teammates in eye-opening assessment
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are up against it heading into Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week
The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers manifests throwing his teammates under the bus
Green Bay Packers quarterback and free-thinker Aaron Rodgers made it clear over the last year that, in his mind, he knows all the answers better than everyone. And that includes his teammates, whom he threw under the bus during an interview with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. While the...
Bills CB Tre’Davious White will not return this week against Packers
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White is not ready to return to the Bills defense for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday before the team’s practice in Orchard Park. White, who is recovering from a left knee injury sustained last Thanksgiving, returned to practice two weeks ago […]
Yardbarker
Tre’Davious Decision: Bills Make Final Injury Call on CB White vs. Aaron Rodgers' Packers
The positive news about cornerback Tre’Davious White coming back from a torn ACL? It is happening soon, and it will feel like a bonus to the Buffalo Bills, having already started 5-1 without him. The less-than-positive news? The wait will continue, with Bills head coach Sean McDermott announcing on...
Comments / 0